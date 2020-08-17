Madonna Celebrates 62nd Birthday With A Plate Full Of Weed

It’s A Family Affair

While Gossip Cop still can’t confirm if Williams is the Desperately Seeking Susan actress's boyfriend for sure — she's stayed pretty mum on the subject — it’s easy to confirm she’s been joined on the vacation with her two youngest kids, twins Estere and Stella, both of whom also appear in photos. Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s oldest, is also celebrating with mom, hugging Madonna in a blue dress in another photo, along with another picture looking very responsible and masked up on a bus with a big group of fellow revelers. As for those rumors about Madonna and Williams, well, they look pretty close in the photos.