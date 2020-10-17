Machine Gun Kelly Pushing To Meet Megan Fox's Kids: Report

Is Machine Gun Kelly pushing Megan Fox to meet her kids and achieve his dream of being her sons’ stepdad? One tabloid reported that the rock star is so in love, he can’t help but want to go to the next level with his new relationship, including hopes for marriage. Gossip Cop looked into the matter and came to a different conclusion.
Sources tell OK**!** this week that rocker Machine Gun Kelly is so “crazy” about Megan Fox, he wants to “become part of her kids’ lives.” More than just being the boyfriend of the three boys’ mother, Kelly supposedly is “ready to become a stepdad.” He and Fox first met while filming their upcoming movie, Midnight In The Switchgrass, and soon Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green announced their decision to separate.
Fox went public with her new relationship with Kelly around the same time and now Kelly apparently wants to roll full-steam ahead to the next level in the pair’s relationship. The outlet’s so-called “insider” explained,
MGK is head over heels in love with Megan, and he feels like he’s only sharing half of her life.
“He wants to spend time with the boys and have them join him and Megan to go to the park, the zoo, and do family things,” the source continues. Fox, however, is allegedly hesitant to take that next step and since she hasn’t filed divorce papers or hashed out a custody agreement with Green, she “doesn’t want to rock the boat.” Kelly apparently isn’t too worried about his new girlfriend’s reluctance to move forward with their relationship. The rocker “can’t wait” to blend his family, which consists of his own daughter, with Fox’s. The source concludes,
Friends can definitely see them getting married in the not-too-distant future. He’s certainly pushing for it!
Someone is definitely rushing the relationship, but something tells us it's not Machine Gun Kelly. Though Megan Fox and Kelly certainly moved fast when they decided to begin dating, developing a romance that seemed to come out of nowhere, there's no evidence that either one is pushing to change their relationship in a drastic manner. Is it possible that Kelly wants to meet his girlfriend's kids? Sure, that's a pretty normal desire in a relationship, especially when both partners are parents. Is Kelly pushing Fox to marry him, even while she's yet to divorce her current husband? Probably not. There's laws against bigamy, which put a definite damper on Kelly's supposed plans.
Kelly and Fox have only been in their relationship for a little over six months. Tabloids at large have a habit of accelerating celebrity relationships to warp speed. This tabloid in particular is guilty of this strange tendency. For instance, OK! reported over the summer that Chris Evans and Lily Collins were headed towards couple-hood. Clearly, the romance didn't work out quite how the outlet predicted. More recently, the tabloid claimed Sandra Bullock would be getting married on her birthday this July. Obviously, that prediction didn't pan out. Tabloids really should stop getting ahead of themselves with these allegations, after a while, it's just embarrassing for them.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.