Machine Gun Kelly Pushing To Meet Megan Fox's Kids: Report

Someone is definitely rushing the relationship, but something tells us it's not Machine Gun Kelly. Though Megan Fox and Kelly certainly moved fast when they decided to begin dating, developing a romance that seemed to come out of nowhere, there's no evidence that either one is pushing to change their relationship in a drastic manner. Is it possible that Kelly wants to meet his girlfriend's kids? Sure, that's a pretty normal desire in a relationship, especially when both partners are parents. Is Kelly pushing Fox to marry him, even while she's yet to divorce her current husband? Probably not. There's laws against bigamy, which put a definite damper on Kelly's supposed plans.