Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth: How Rich Is The ‘Bloody Valentine’ Musician?

Like him or not, Machine Gun Kelly isn’t going away anytime soon. The rapper is constantly making headlines, whether they’re related to his romance with Megan Fox, his beef with other rappers (including Eminem), or his burgeoning acting career.

But MGK is a musician before anything else, and he recently promised that he’ll be releasing new material in August. It leaves us wondering how much his bank account has grown from his days as a Chipotle employee. Find out Machine Gun Kelly’s net worth and learn about the other projects he has lined up for 2021.

MGK’s Music Career And Rise To Fame

Machine Gun Kelly was born Colson Baker on April 22, 1990, in Houston, Texas. Raised by a single dad, he bounced around different cities around the world before settling in Cleveland. There, he made a name for himself in the local rap scene, earning the honor of Best Midwest Artist at the 2010 Underground Music Awards.

Just before his 21st birthday, he was discovered at South by Southwest by Sean Combs. The hip-hop mogul immediately signed him to Bad Boy Records, a move that launched MGK into mainstream success. His 2012 debut studio album, Lace Up, peaked at number 4 on the US Billboard 200. Since then, the musician has released four more albums, two of which were certified Gold. His 2016 collaboration with Camila Cabello “Bad Things” was a particular standout, as it was the first Top Ten single for both artists. Quite a feat for a former Chipotle employee who was once on the verge of eviction.

Tickets to My Downfall, which came out in 2020, is Machine Gun Kelly’s best-selling release to date. It debuted at number one and sold 126,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Its pop-punk flavor, courtesy of producer and collaborator Travis Barker, is a departure from his earlier hip-hop tracks.

Machine Gun Kelly Also Has Many Acting Credits

Machine Gun Kelly is proving himself to be a versatile performer. Aside from switching up music genres, he’s also an accomplished actor.

According to his IMDb filmography, the 31-year-old made his big-screen debut in the 2014 film Beyond the Lights. Other big projects are Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island, starring close friend Pete Davidson, and Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.

But Kelly is careful to separate his acting career from his music. When he starred in the 2016 Showtime series Roadies, he made the deliberate choice to be credited as Colson Baker, his birth name. He told the New York Times in 2020 that the decision was influenced by director Cameron Crowe.

“People were like, ‘You have a name?'” he asked. “And even I was like, ‘Yeah, weird, huh?'”

Currently, Baker has multiple new projects on deck, and they involve people who are close to his heart. Midnight in the Switchgrass, set for release later this month, co-stars his girlfriend Megan Fox. And in February, he began filming the action thriller One Way. Sure, he’s probably stoked to work with actor Kevin Bacon, but he’s even more excited for the debut of his own daughter, Casie Baker.

He’s also been cast as the lead in an upcoming film about the last days of a young rapper. However, its title is yet to be determined. The project was initially called Good News, but Miller McCormick, brother of the late Mac Miller, recently took to social media to express his displeasure with the project. (“Good News” is also the name of one of Miller’s posthumous singles.)

In response, producers have announced that they will change the title of the film.

“We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful,” reads a statement from Rivulet Media. “We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s Net Worth In 2021

Machine Gun Kelly currently has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

And he’s not afraid to spend it! In 2020, he was living in a Sherman Oaks mansion next to Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis. Lewis often complained about his neighbor during his Sirius XM show, but Kelly tried his best to make amends:

Nevertheless, Lewis sold his home in November 2020 for just under $5 million. Kelly didn’t stick around, either: in June, the New York Post reported that he and Fox moved into a nearby rental for a whopping $30,000 per month. The five-bedroom home, which was built in April, boasts a pool, spa, basketball court, and even a separate guest residence.

We hope there’s a generous garage for his impressive car collection. MGK’s stylish rides include an Aston Martin DB11, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé, and a 1979 Chevy Camaro.

Considering the success of Kelly’s last album, there’s no doubt that fans will be clamoring for whatever music he releases in August. Combined with an upcoming tour, we expect his net worth will continue to climb in the coming years.