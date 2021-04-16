Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox ‘Losing The Spark’?

Have Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox lost the spark? One report says the thrill is gone for the couple after just a year of dating. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Bringing Baggage’

According to OK!, Kelly and Fox’s honeymoon phase is already over. A source says “things were really hot and heavy in the beginning, but now the infatuation’s worn off and their differences are showing.” While Fox and Kelly may look close to the public, it’s all an act.

An insider says ‘behind closed doors, there’s been a lot of bickering and even a few fights.” Both Fox and Kelly have insecurities and fears which a source says “they both need to work on.” The couple isn’t going to break up just yet, but an insider says they’ll both need to work hard “if they want to stay together for the long haul.”

Quite The Opposite

This tabloid has no hard evidence to back its story up, but there’s loads of proof that this story is completely false. Judging by Fox’s Instagram, the relationship still looks pretty sparky.

E! News, a far more reputable source than OK!, reported that the relationship is very serious. A source told the outlet that Kelly and Fox “plan to get engaged and married” once Fox’s divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. They also just stepped out in California wearing matching outfits. If that’s not “hot and heavy” then we don’t know what is.

The “Spark” Trope

This is the same outlet that claimed Julia Roberts and Danny Moder were vacationing in Hawaii to try and reignite the spark in their marriage, which wasn’t true. The two just like Hawaii and travel there regularly. Cooled-off love stories are just a trope, so you shouldn’t take this story seriously.

Bogus Stories Abound

OK! can’t make up its mind about Fox and Kelly. As soon as the two went public, it claimed they were rushing towards babies and marriage. A few weeks later, the two were on the verge of breaking up so she could reunite with Brian Austin Green. Both of those stories were absurd, and prove that this tabloid has no idea what their plans are

Gossip Cop debunked its insulting story about Fox’s plastic surgery addiction, and the claim that she destroyed the love relationship of Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel. Those two never even dated, so this clearly isn’t the place to go for Fox news. Fox and Kelly are still infatuated with one another, and their relationship should only get more serious with time.

