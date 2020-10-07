Macaulay Culkin Recreated The 'Home Alone' Face In The Most Terrifying Way

Macaulay Culkin's done a great job living his life after his stint with childhood stardom, but it's always nice to see him shout out his roots. In this case, the actor and Bunny Ears mastermind posted a helpful PSA with an accent of terror-inducing throwback.
Like most people around the world, Culkin is praciting safe habits in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and encouraging his fans and followers to do the same. For today's outing, it seems like Culkin's settled on a face mask with his classic expression from 1990's Home Alone. "Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self," he slyly wrote. "Don't forget to wear your masks, kids."
We're not going to lie, it's probably a little unnerving to see four of someone's hands at once, and Culkin's clever framing isn't helping us get past the fact there's his younger self's hands on his younger self's face on his current-aged self's face. We're fine putting that discomfort to the side for the sake of public safety, however, and giving the look our full approval.
Macaulay Culkin is unsurprisingly great at cracking jokes on Twitter, like towards the end of last year when he exchanged playful photoshops with none other than Sylvester Stallone.
While Culkin's been targeted by some fairly bizarre and nasty rumors the past few years, including a false allegation about a drug habit, he seems to be doing extremely well for himself between American Horror Story and his comedy site, Bunny Ears.