M&M’s Brand New Flavor Will Cure Your Sweet Tooth With A Sweet And Crunchy Taste

5:15 pm, August 14, 2021
Image of hands holding M&M's
(Ekaterina_Minaeva / Shutterstock)

M&M’s is one of those candies that never gets old. The original milk chocolate M&M’s are forever tasty. But the brand has since come up with new flavors over the years. 

There are Peanut Butter M&M’s, Peanut M&M’s, Crispy M&M’s, Mini M&M’s, Caramel M&M’s, Pretzel M&M’s, Mint Dark Chocolate M&M’s, Almond M&M’s and more.

And we have some good news for M&M lovers. The brand recently announced and new flavor set to launch in 2022. 

The Newest Addition To The M&M’s Family

If you’ve lived on planet earth long enough, you’ve likely had an M&M’s cookie. And by that I mean the delightful twist on chocolate chip cookies where you use M&M’s instead of chocolate chips. They’re a pretty great cookie option and a great way to enjoy the sweet candy. 

Now, M&M’s is capitalizing on this popular cookie by creating a Crunchy Cookie M&M’s flavor. This twist on the classic M&M’s will combine M&M’s and cookie crisps in just the right way:

“A great balance between cookie and chocolate, M&M’S Crunchy Cookie features a great-tasting crunchy cookie center covered in delicious milk chocolate, all wrapped in the colorful, iconic M&M’S shell.”

What’s even better is that this variety will be a permanent addition to the M&M’s family—not just a limited edition pick.

Some folks are already talking about pairing the Crunchy Cookie M&M’s with with the other M&M’s flavors like the peanut butter and peanut varieties. This would sure make for a nutty cookie M&M’s experience.

The only downside to all of this is the waiting period. Unfortunately, the new flavor won’t be released until March 2022. So, we have to be patient for a little while longer.

