Luke Bryan Not The Only Superstar With An Upcoming Residency At Brand New Las Vegas Hotel

Luke Bryan announced that he’ll be starting up a residency in Las Vegas on February 11, 2022. He’s not the only one planning some major shows in the fabled desert. Gossip Cop investigates what’s happening in Las Vegas.

“A Unique Show” By Luke Bryan

Earlier today, Bryan took to Twitter to announce his upcoming shows at Resorts World. This brand new hotel and casino is set to open on June 24, 2021. Bryan will start his residency seven months later in February.

We’re looking forward to putting on a unique show at The @rwlvtheatre! I’m already working on ideas and can’t wait to play for you on this new playground where I can create a fun and high energy experience. Tickets go on sale 5/24 with shows starting in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/HvtQaoDxN1 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) May 12, 2021

The Globe attacked Bryan a few months ago for being “lazy” and “lardy,” but a Las Vegas residency is the opposite of sloth. That story is completely false. Bryan’s not alone on his flight out west. Before he takes the stage, however, its theater will host some real A-listers, including some Las Vegas royalty.

Celine Dion

Tabloids have long speculated that Dion would return to Las Vegas someday, but wait no more. Dion will hold a brief residency from November 5-20, opening the casino. This is very brief compared to her legendary and lucrative run, but she’s already a legendary figure in Las Vegas. It can only be a good omen to open a new theater with a Las Vegas legend returning to the stage.

Katy Perry

A lesser-known single from Katy Perry’s debut album One of the Boys is “Waking Up in Vegas.” Perry will be doing a lot of that when her residency takes place from December 29 to January 15. Gossip Cop recently debunked a story from Star about Perry and Bryan flirting on American Idol, which is just absurd. Perry and Orlando Bloom are very happy together and are now raising a daughter.

Carrie Underwood

Speaking of American Idol, the season three champion Carrie Underwood will take the stage at Resorts World from December 1-11. Underwood’s marriage is frequently attacked by clueless tabloids, but it’s still going strong. Fisher just posted a Mother’s Day message on Instagram celebrating Underwood.

Usher

Across the way at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Usher is set to start a residency in July. Usher has recently come under fire for allegedly tipping strippers with fake money, which isn’t totally accurate. The bills were used in part to promote Usher’s residency.

As venues finally start to open up, it’ll be interesting to see which stars make Vegas their own temporary home.

