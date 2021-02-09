'Lardy' Luke Bryan Gained 40 Pounds In Lockdown?

Has Luke Bryan gained “40 pounds” in lockdown from snacking on junk food and lazing out on the couch? Sources tell one tabloid that even climbing a flight of stairs is enough to get the country music crooner “winded.” Gossip Cop investigates the story and lays down the facts.
“Lardy Luke Packs On 40 Pounds!” screams the headline out of this week’s Globe. The tabloid asserts that country music superstar Luke Bryan’s “pandemic pig-outs” have made the “hefty hitmaker” weighing a “gut-busting 225 pounds.” Sources tell the outlet that “lazy Luke’s lack of exercise and lousy diet” are the reasons behind Bryan’s “ballooning belly.”
An insider proclaims, “He’s gained 40 pounds and a double chin! His doughboy looks are a far cry from the handsome cut-out he made just a few years ago.” Lockdown, the tabloid contends, has been a huge driving force behind Bryan’s supposedly expanding figure.
The “Country Girl” singer has apparently been “stuffing his face with junk food during NFL games” and indulging in “late-night snacking.” The source goes on to claim Bryan “doesn’t exercise much, if at all,” and gleefully adds, “Climbing the stairs is enough cardio - and even that gets him winded.”
Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Boyer, “isn’t helping any by stocking the fridge with frozen pizzas,” the tattler continues. As an added jab in an already insulting article filled to the gills with fat-shaming, the source concludes, “His pals are joking he’d better get on the treadmill if he doesn’t want to look like Garth Brooks!”
How many times can an outlet harp on the fatness or thinness of celebrities before it becomes an obsession? Barely a week can go by without the Globe calling random celebrities tubby, and it’s really starting to get old. Not only is it tiring to address this same offensive narrative, but this tabloid also stooped to playing a deceitful trick on its readers.
The gossip rag used two photos to demonstrate Luke Bryan’s supposedly “ballooning belly.” One photo was clearly older and Bryan did indeed look slim. The second, much larger, photo was more current, but barely. The photo clearly meant to demonstrate Bryan’s post-pandemic figure was actually taken from a concert Bryan performed at in September 2019, well before the pandemic began.
Not to be indelicate, but it would appear that Bryan’s weight gain started long before quarantine to combat the deadly spread of coronavirus. Current photos of Bryan show that the country music singer looks almost exactly the same as he did at the beginning of the pandemic. This outlet clearly just needed a new target for its weekly fat-shaming, and Bryan was the unlucky victim of celebrity gossip’s rudest side.
Remember when we mentioned the Globe’s obsession with calling celebrities “tubby?” We weren’t kidding. Gossip Cop has busted the tabloid multiple times for resorting to name-calling and fat-shaming. For instance, the outlet once referred to Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks as “tubby” and insisted she’d gained nearly 30 pounds in a single year.
Last month, the supermarket magazine reported that “tubby” Ellen DeGeneres had gained a scary amount of weight because she was “binge eating” out of stress. Both stories contained plenty of inappropriate weight jokes, but neither story held the truth, and neither does this newest addition to the fat-shaming hall of fame.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
