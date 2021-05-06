Luke Bryan, Katy Perry’s Flirty Behavior Raising Eyebrows On Set of ‘American Idol,’ Per Report

Is Katy Perry and Luke Bryan‘s friendship raising eyebrows on the set of American Idol? That is one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop has investigated the story and can report back.

Katy Perry And Luke Bryan’s ‘Flirty Friendship’

Star magazine reported a while back that sources close to American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan are musing “if only they were single.” Apparently, photos of the two goofing around while shooting promotional material for Idol have people talking.

“People say that if they were single, they’d make a great couple,” an inside source spills to the tabloid. The insider continues, “they do flirt and kid each other and it’s obvious there’s chemistry there.” But apparently, their connection goes a bit deeper than fun and games, since Perry “trusts Luke because he’s a solid guy with a heart of gold,” tattles the source. And, supposedly, the feeling is mutual, and Bryan “thinks the world of [Perry]. There’s a vulnerability to Katy that makes him very protective of her.”

Despite their “obvious attraction,” nothing very serious has happened between the two, owing to their respective significant others. Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline Boyer, for over a decade now. Perry announced her engagement to actor Orlando Bloom in February of 2019. The source claims Boyer “thinks Katy is a darling and congratulated her warmly on her engagement,” while Bloom “thinks Luke is pretty cool.” That being said, the source claims Bloom isn’t quite as trusting, and he’s “keeping an eye on” Bryan.

‘Sparks Fly’ For Katy Perry And Luke Bryan?

So, is it true people are concerned Perry and Bryan are a bit too close? Of course not. While the co-judges are friends, there’s absolutely nothing to suggest they’re anything more. The tabloid relies solely on the word of unverifiable insiders, and pictures of the two goofing around on set. Other than that, the magazine draws a blank in the way of actual proof or insight.

Besides, it’s hard to believe either of them were ever considering pursuing a romantic interest with one another when both are so clearly spoken for. Bryan has been a long-time father and husband, and it’s unlikely his friendship with Perry was ever going to jeopardize that. Furthermore, in the time since the article was published, Perry welcomed a daughter with her partner, Bloom. Clearly, both judges are committed partners and parents to their respective families.

The Tabloids On Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Relationship

To make matters worse, the tabloids seem to have it out for Perry and Bloom. In the past, plenty of tabloids have insinuated that Perry was jealous of Bloom talking to other women. Then, not long ago, Star claimed Bloom was draining Perry’s bank account to fund his lavish lifestyle. Of course, there was no truth to the claim, which Gossip Cop pointed out at the time. Then, the tabloid claimed Perry and Bloom were fighting over a prenup agreement. Clearly, the tabloids have no idea what’s going on in their relationship.

