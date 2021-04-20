Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Luke Bryan wears a blue suit as he walks the red carpet at the American Country Countdown Awards News Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant; Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

After American Idol hopeful and fan-favorite Wyatt Pike suddenly announced his decision to quit the competition, a rumor emerged that he’d gotten into a fight with judge Luke Byran. The country crooner had announced that he’d be missing several weeks of the show after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but some claimed the diagnosis was […]

 by Brianna Morton
Side-by-side photos of Angelina Jolie on the left and Diplo on the right Celebrities Report: Angelina Jolie Dating Diplo

Are Angelina Jolie and Diplo dating? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Angelina Jolie ‘Dating A DJ’? A recent edition of New Idea reported that Angelina Jolie has been dating “wild, party-loving DJ,” Diplo. A recent post on Diplo’s Instagram story showed a sneaky, candid shot of Jolie at a party. According […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Courteney Cox in all black in front of a blue background. Baby Buzz Courteney Cox Wants A Baby With Johnny McDaid?

Are Courteney Cox and her longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, ready to have a baby? According to a report this week, they are thinking about a surrogate to have their first together. Gossip Cop investigates. Courteney Cox’s Seven-Year Itch According to OK!, Cox and McDaid are ready to take their relationship to the next level and […]

 by Hugh Scott
Cecil Ray wears a yellow shirt as he gives an interview on American Idol News Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With Second-Degree Felony

A recent contestant on this season of American Idol has been arrested after allegedly forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and striking her in the face. Cecil Ray made it to the top 24 in the popular singing competition show but was eliminated last week. A number of disturbing details surrounding the case have […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant; Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

B
Brianna Morton
11:31 am, April 20, 2021
Luke Bryan wears a blue suit as he walks the red carpet at the American Country Countdown Awards
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

After American Idol hopeful and fan-favorite Wyatt Pike suddenly announced his decision to quit the competition, a rumor emerged that he’d gotten into a fight with judge Luke Byran. The country crooner had announced that he’d be missing several weeks of the show after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, but some claimed the diagnosis was a front to hide that he’d actually been beaten up by Pike. Now Bryan’s wife, Caroline, has addressed the rumors and detailed what’s really going on. 

Fans of Utah-native Wyatt Pike were dismayed to learn that the talented young man had dropped out of American Idol. Shortly after he made his announcement about his future with the competition, Luke Bryan made an announcement of his own. The judge had fallen ill with COVID-19 and would be forced to miss several weeks of work as he recovered. 

The timing of the two announcements gave credence to a rising rumor that Pike and Bryan had gotten into a physical confrontation that led to Pike quitting the show and Bryan’s absence. The rumor began online and soon spread like wildfire through multiple fan accounts on Twitter, though the original post has since been deleted. The deletion came too late to stop the rumor from gaining traction, however, and Bryan’s wife, Caroline, soon took to TikTok to clear the air. 

She responded to fan speculation, commenting, “Trust me, he has covid. I kinda wish there was a fight. I’m sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I’m peeing Lysol!!!” Bryan himself has not acknowledged the rumors, which don’t exactly paint him in a flattering light since the young man he supposedly got beat down by was a 16-year-old boy. For the sake of Bryan’s health, not to mention his wife’s mental health as she holds down the fort on her own, we hope he recovers quickly from the novel virus.

More News From Gossip Cop

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death? 

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Flo From Progressive Net Worth: How Much Actress Stephanie Courtney Makes From The Commercials

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Alex Rodriguez Warns Ben Affleck To Back Off Jennifer Lopez?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.