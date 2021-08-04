Loved Ones Begging William Shatner, 90, To ‘Slow Down’ After Dangerous Close Calls?

Are William Shatner‘s loved ones urging him to “cool it” with his dangerous hobbies? One tabloid insists it’s only a matter of time before Shatner gets seriously injured. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Egomaniac’ William Shatner ‘Headed For Crack-Up’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Star Trek legend William Shatner hasn’t let his age slow him down. According to the report, Shatner “thinks he’s invincible” and his loved ones have grown concerned for his safety. An inside source dishes to the tabloid, “He still rides horses — and gets thrown by some, plus he’s still wrestling, skydiving, fencing, practicing martial arts and going race car driving,” adding, “There’s nothing he won’t try, even swimming with sharks!” The outlet then points to Shatner’s recent project, the Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek, where Shatner came face-to-face with killer sharks.

Shatner spoke about his experiences, noting how daring he and his team were on the show. “They’re throwing pieces of fish out there to attract the shark, so a number of sharks come to the surface around the boat, and it’s very dangerous,” Shatner mused. According to the insider, “His family thinks he’s taking way too many risks and needs to cool it. But Bill always was an egomaniac, and there’s no stopping him. He’s a dynamo and likes to show off.” The snitch adds, “He’s even trying to get on ‘WrestleMania,’ and friends are terrified he’ll break his neck! He’s a 90-year-old who still behaves like he’s 25!”

‘Show-Off’ William Shatner Constantly Risking His Life?

So, is it true Shatner’s loved ones are worried sick about his daredevil antics? We seriously doubt it. First of all, it’s highly unlikely anyone close to Shatner is spilling his information to a tabloid. And other than the outlet’s testimonies from alleged “insiders,” the tabloid offers no evidence to back up its claims. While it’s true Shatner did suffer a shoulder injury recently after being thrown from his horse, the actor seems to have recovered and is doing better.

Furthermore, the report’s list of dangerous activities Shatner supposedly engages in can be traced back to an article about the star published in 1974 when Shatner was in his 30s. The piece spoke extensively about Shatner’s hobbies, explaining “Shatner’s everyday activities range through a multitude of sports and, on any given day, he can be seen fencing, swimming, racing cars or even skydiving.” While it’s clear Shatner is still active in his later years, the idea of fencing or skydiving seems to be exclusive to this report.

And as far as Shatner’s new Discovery Channel show goes, it’s unlikely Shatner was in too much danger. Shark Week programs are made with experienced teams and it’s likely Shatner was as safe as he could be in shark-infested waters. Shark Week accidents, while they do happen, are pretty uncommon. And finally, Shatner isn’t looking to join in on the competition at WrestleMania. It’s clear the tabloid came up with this bit when it found out Shatner was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The point is, Shatner seems to be active, healthy, and enjoying life.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health Scares

The National Enquirer won’t let older celebrities live. Just last year, the tabloid alleged friends were worried about Harrison Ford’s health as he prepared for the next Indiana Jones movie. Then, the magazine reported Catherine Zeta-Jones was worried about Michael Douglas’s memory lapses. And more recently, the outlet claimed Dolly Parton’s doctors were “fearing the worst” for her after a health scare. Clearly, the Enquirer is no expert on some of our most legendary celebrities’ health and safety.

