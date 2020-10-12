'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett Sent To Hospital After Shooting Harrowing Scene

Jurnee Smollett plays one serious badass in HBO's new buzzworthy series Lovecraft Country as Letitia "Leti" Lewis, and it appears the actress is just as tough as the onscreen character she portrays. Revealed in a recent Instagram post, Smollett shared that she needed to go to the hospital after shooting one particularly intense scene, saying she "finished the take first and ran off the set screaming."
It comes as no surprise that action on set must be as intense as it is onscreen, as this sci-fi series tackles topics such as what it's like being a black person in 1950's Jim Crow America, facing fantastical monsters, and coming head to head with the mysterious and powerful world of magic. The result is nothing short of thrilling, and Smollett's portrayal of Leti is truly incredible. From bravely confronting racist whites to dealing with deadly, horrific creatures to battling against magic forces, Leti confronts every harrowing situation she faces with unapologetic strength and true grace.
Without giving away any spoilers, the most recent episode of Lovecraft Country, episode 9 titled Rewind 1921, features several powerful scenes, including one between Leti and Grandma Hattie, played by Regina Taylor. It was apparently during the filming of this scene things went sideways on set, causing serious enough injuries to Jurnee Smollett that she needed to go to the hospital after.
According to Smollett, things got a bit heated on set, literally, causing the actress to suffer minor burns to her upper arm. Yet like a true professional, she held in the pain until the director called "Cut!" It was under the direction of showrunner Misha Green that Jurnee Smollett visited the hospital, or as the actress phrased it, "made me." Spoken like a true badass.
It appears from the power-stance photo that Smollett will tackle this situation with ease just as Leti deals with trouble on the show. And according to feedback from fans, the end results were worth the trials she went through on set. As she put it best, #thepriceofart.