'Lovecraft Country' Star Jurnee Smollett Sent To Hospital After Shooting Harrowing Scene

View this post on Instagram

Leti may be invulnerable but Jurnee is not...the fire got a little too close in the Leti / Hattie scene...started burning my arm... Finished the take first and ran off the set screaming. @mishatrillxxl made me go to the hospital to have it looked at #thepriceofart #LovecraftCountry #letilewis @lovecrafthbo