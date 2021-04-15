‘Love Island’ Star Megan Barton-Hanson Defends OnlyFans Career, Here’s How Much She Makes

Megan Barton-Hanson, former star of Love Island, is pushing back at critics who claim her account on OnlyFans proves she’s not a real feminist. The reality star, who now says she makes over a million dollars a month on the fan site as a content creator, called out those who would look down on her and others who found work through the site.

After making a name for herself on the fourth season of the British reality staple Love Island, Megan Barton-Hanson has further expanded her career by joining OnlyFans as a content creator. Though the former reality star has certainly made a splash on the site, especially since she claims to rake in about $1.4 million a month from it, not everyone has been supportive of her career shift.

Some have criticized Barton-Hanson, often directly either through her Instagram comments or direct messages, for choosing to work on a site famed for its adult content. “Sometimes I receive pretty aggressive messages from guys asking why these images can’t be available for free,” she admitted to The Sun. “Men lust after sex symbols, but as soon as women start wanting to profit from their sexuality, people become confused and annoyed.”

It’s not just men who have questioned Barton-Hanson’s choices. “I receive similar judgement from women too — those who feel it doesn’t uphold feminist values.” She argues that it’s actually the opposite, that it’s the free choice to use her body as she chooses that makes her work on OnlyFans a feminist act. As long as no one was forced into the work, Barton-Hanson continues, there’s no issue. “But when someone is happy and has an income that can allow them to provide for their families and be able to contribute to society by paying their taxes, I can’t see any issue with that.”

With OnlyFans growing more famous as it gains more celebrity content creators, conversations like this will likely continue. Already, stars like Bhad Bhabie, better known as Danielle Bregoli, and former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward have joined the site and made an improbable amount of money from it. The platform, and its creators, will likely continue producing both scandal and fortunes as time goes on.

