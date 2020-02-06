Louis Tomlinson Blasts BBC Breakfast For Asking About His Mom And Sister

By Brianna Morton |

Louis Tomlinson sounded off about an interview with BBC Breakfast that the former One Direction member felt went too far. Tomlinson was asked about questions about his mother, Johannah, who passed away from cancer in 2016, and his sister, Félicité, who died of a drug overdose in March 2019. After the interview, Tomlinson announced he’d never be going back to that show again, though one of the hosts pushed back.

Tomlinson appeared on the morning talk show February 3rd and afterwards tweeted, “Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back.” During the awkward interview, hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin brought up the deaths of the singer’s mother and sister, which was clearly a touchy subject for Tomlinson. He tried to avoid the question, instead answering, “I’ve just released my first album, that’s what we’re here for.”

The interview continued along after that point until Tomlinson was asked about his falling out with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and whether the “Two Of Us” singer ever envisioned the group getting back together. “You’ve ticked them all off — trauma, Zayn and we’re finally on this one,” Tomlinson said, before answering more seriously, “It’s inevitable. I don’t know when. We’d be stupid not to get back together.”

Louis Tomlinson wants his grief respected

After Tomlinson tweeted that he wouldn’t be going back to the program in the future, Walker replied to his tweet asking what had upset the singer during the interview. Tomlinson replied, “I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painfull.”

In a follow-up tweet, Tomlinson accused the program of bringing up his grief for “gossip purposes,” though Walker denied it. The journalist replied again, insisting, “We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mum. We know it’s painful which is why we didn’t dwell on it. No intention to upset you or be ‘gossipy’ about it at all. That’s not our style on #BBCBreakfast.”

In the end, Tomlinson chose not to address the issue any further. After the above exchanges with Walker, Tomlinson tweeted, “Anyway [expletive] the negativity now. It’s been a siiiiick week,” to his approximately 33.5 million Twitter followers. The artist is celebrating the release of his first solo album, titled Walls.