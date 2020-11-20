Lori Loughlin's Prison Experience: How It's Going So Far

Lori Loughlin is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution just outside San Francisco. Her part in the college admissions scandal resulted in a two-month stay, while her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will serve for five months. According to one tabloid, Loughlin’s stay has been a nightmare. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the National Enquirer, the “disgraced Fuller House star” is “a sad and lonely wreck.” Her daughters “can’t visit due to COVID-19 restrictions, which also meant Lori spent the first two weeks of her two-month sentence in isolation,” sources told the tabloid. An insider said that Loughlin's “never felt so alone” and “won’t even have access to email.”
Loughlin’s friends are “desperately worried about her state of mind,” an insider added. The actress is reportedly just focused on seeing her daughters on Christmas and is glad that this isolation brings the silver lining that her kids won’t see in her prison. Before she got locked up, Loughlin “got rid of her old country club friends and has a whole new group of pals.” Her plan is to continue “working with special needs children at an elementary school” once she gets released.
This tabloid says COVID-19 meant Loughlin spent about two weeks “in isolation.” In prison, living in isolation would be akin to being kept in a cell alone for weeks, which is simply not the case. Loughlin is serving her time at a minimum-security prison, not in solitary confinement. Prison is not easy, not even a minimum security stay, but it’s misleading to treat this prison as if it’s Shawshank.
The more reputable People ran a story very different from this one. It spoke to a source who has had contact with Loughlin — so much for solitary confinement — who said Loughlin was "a little weepy on her first night" but has "pulled herself together quickly." This all makes more sense than the intense situation the tabloid reported.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid before Loughlin began her sentence for claiming she would serve her sentence in “Methville USA.” This tabloid wants to make Loughlin’s prison conditions sound as harsh as possible. On the other hand, sister-mag Life & Style likened Loughlin’s prison to a posh country club. The truth is surely somewhere in the middle — not posh but also not a living nightmare.
This story says that Loughlin got rid of her old friends and embraced new ones, but that’s in direct contrast to this very tabloid’s story about Loughlin’s new neighbors shunning her. In that story, the 90210 star was being ignored by the likes of Miley Cyrus and the Kardashians because they “want nothing to do with convicted criminals.” That story was not true, but this is a great way to show how little these Loughlin "insiders" know and how little continuity the Enquirer has from issue to issue.
In another example of changing its story, this tabloid said Loughlin’s daughters wanted nothing to do with her back in August, but now everything is apparently fine? Loughlin's family has always remained close despite the intense spotlight and scrutiny the scandal put on everyone. These stories just exemplify how the Enquirer doesn’t publish accurate stories, but rather, whatever sounds the most dramatic at the time.
While Gossip Cop wouldn’t say she’s having a good time, it’s a bit of an exaggeration to say “it’s crushing her.’
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.