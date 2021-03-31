Gossip Cop

 by Hugh Scott
Celebrities

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Life, Will And Jada’s $250 Million Divorce, Tiger Woods Cover-Up, And The Rest Of This Month’s Gossip

H
Hugh Scott
12:36 pm, March 31, 2021
Lori Loughlin leaving a courthouse with a police officer to her left.
(Getty Images)

As usual, it’s a wild month in the tabloids. Claims that Lori Loughlin’s life is in upheaval after her release from prison, Tiger Woods brutal car crash, Queen Elizabeth naming her grandson king, and rumors of the queen’s granddaughter Beatrice’s marriage troubles dominated the gossip media. Dive in to find all the juicy details. 

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Problems

Lori Loughlin served her time for her role in the college admissions scandal, but that hasn’t stopped the tabloids from hounding the Full House actress with allegations about her marriage and financial problems. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of these claims, claims you can read all about here

Princess Beatrice smiling in a white dress against a pink background
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Princess Beatrice’s Failing Marriage

Woman’s Day is notorious around the Gossip Cop office for its wild claims about every member of the British Royal Family and this month, the unreliable tabloid took some time to attack Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice’s six-month-old marriage to Italian developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi. Could the newlyweds soon be newly-divorced? Find out what we think here

Will Smith kissing Jada Pinkett on the cheek
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

The Smiths Breaking Up Too?

Speaking of divorces, earlier this month, we followed up on a wild claim by the Globe last year that alleged A-list couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were living separate lives and on the brink of a huge $250 million divorce. If you’ll recall, news had just broken at the time of Jada having an extra-marital affair. Where does the couple stand today? Gossip Cop has the answers

(In Touch)

Prince William Named Next King Of England

One of the most popular tropes for the tabloids is to insist Prince Charles will be skipped in the line of succession by Queen Elizabeth II in favor of her more popular grandson, Prince William. Currently, Prince William is number two in the line, but does the queen mean to alter that? Here’s our take on the rumors

(The Globe)

Tiger Woods Cover-Up In The Works?

The most shocking tabloid claim of the month came from the Globe, which reported on an alleged cover-up by the police on the scene of Tiger Woods’ one-car accident last month. Woods, who was badly injured in the crash in Southern California has a history of impaired driving, so were the cops covering for Woods when they didn’t administer a toxicology test after his crash? Gossip Cop investigates the damning claims

