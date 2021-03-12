Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Lori Loughlin’s Post-Prison Life, Divorcing Husband, Destroyed Financially?

M
Matthew Radulski
9:00 pm, March 11, 2021
Lori Loughlin in a tan jacket and grey shirt
(Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin was released late last year after two months in prison for her part in the college admissions scandal. The scandal has made Loughlin and her family very easy targets for the tabloids. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has confronted about Loughlin and her post-prison life.

Marriage On The Brink

According to Star, Giannulli could be a “single man” when he gets out of prison. A source said “there’s been a lot of finger-pointing and blame” between Loughlin and Giannulli, and “they both acknowledge their foundation has crumbled.” As proof, the tabloid notes that the two recently sold a home in Bel-Air. What it neglected to mention was that the two also bought a new home together shortly thereafter. People report that Giannulli is still very much on Loughlin’s mind, so it looks like this story is completely false.

Divorcing For Some Time

One year ago Life & Style claimed Loughlin and Giannulli would get a divorce in the fallout of the admissions scandal. Before Loughlin had even been sentenced, much less served the time, the magazine claimed Loughlin “doesn’t want to be married to a man who couldn’t even protect her.” The tabloid once again used that Bel Air mansion as proof that the marriage was dissolving. Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Loughlin who told us on the record that “this is absolutely false.” The rep added “I have no idea who is out there spreading such fallacious information. Please leave this beleaguered couple alone and allow them some peace.”

Prison Destroys Finances

In 2019, the National Enquirer claimed Loughlin was hiding her money out of fear that the college admission scandal would destroy her financially. The Fuller House star “plans to stash her cash in secret hidey-holes.” not in international bank accounts or anything, this tabloid literally claimed Loughlin would physically hide her cash. Since Loughlin and Giannulli purchased a new home before going to prison, it’s clear to see that this prison sentence has not destroyed the couple’s finances. Once Giannuli is released from prison, they will start the next chapter of their life and try to put this infamous scandal behind them.

Spotted For The First Time

Page Six reported the first photos of Loughlin since being released from prison. She was doing community service for Project Angel Food. With this appearance, it’s clear that Loughlin is focusing on her community, and is doing her best to maintain a low profile. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is still serving his sentence and is expected to be released in April.

