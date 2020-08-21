Lori Loughlin's Husband Sentenced To Prison Time In College Admissions Scandal. What That Means For The 'Fuller House' Star

Giannulli And Loughlin Will Do Time Behind Bars

For his role in the scandal, which included paying $500,000 dollars to enlist Singer's fraudulent help to get his daughter's accepted to USC, Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced to five months in federal prison. Lori Loughlin is expected to be sentenced later this afternoon. Giannulli's prison term was agreed upon prior to the sentencing, as was Loughlin's, so it's expected she will receive a two-month sentence. Giannulli has also been ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, perform 250 hours of community service, and faces two years of supervised release after serving his time. Loughlin is also expected to pay a $100,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, in addition to two years of supervised release. At his sentencing, Gianulli stated,