Lori Loughlin's Husband Sentenced To Prison Time In College Admissions Scandal. What That Means For The 'Fuller House' Star

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are being sentenced today. Giannulli is going to prison, and Loughlin is likely to get time as well.
Loughlin and Giannulli pled guilty in May to crimes related to their involvement in the college admissions scandal dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” by federal investigators. Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in March 2019 after paying William “Rick” Singer to nefariously help them get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, to gain admission into the University of Southern California.
For his role in the scandal, which included paying $500,000 dollars to enlist Singer's fraudulent help to get his daughter's accepted to USC, Mossimo Giannulli has been sentenced to five months in federal prison. Lori Loughlin is expected to be sentenced later this afternoon. Giannulli's prison term was agreed upon prior to the sentencing, as was Loughlin's, so it's expected she will receive a two-month sentence. Giannulli has also been ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, perform 250 hours of community service, and faces two years of supervised release after serving his time. Loughlin is also expected to pay a $100,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, in addition to two years of supervised release. At his sentencing, Gianulli stated,
I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct and I'm ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience.
The scam presented their daughters as elite rowers and bribes paid by Loughlin and Giannulli through Singer to university officials got them accepted as members of the USC crew team, though there is no evidence either daughter is a rower. Olivia Jade is a social media influencer with a popular YouTube channel, but not, it seems, an athlete.
While fellow actress Felicity Huffman pled guilty last year for her part in the scandal and served 11 days in prison in October 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli held out, preparing to take the charges to trial until abruptly changing their plea earlier this year. If the couple had gone to trial and lost, they could have been sentenced to up to 25 years in federal prison, though a term that long was unlikely.
The sentencing closes another chapter in the long-running legal saga. It’s a saga that the supermarket tabloids have been all too happy to exploit. Gossip Cop has busted numerous false allegations over the last year-and-a-half related to the Loughlin, none of which were based in any kind of reality.
One of the most popular subjects for the tabloids to take up was how Lori Loughlin was supposedly preparing for prison. Another popular trope is that Loughlin and Giannulli are having serious marriage problems over the case. Yet another go-to topic for the supermarket tabloids has been a supposed breakdown in Loughlin’s relationship with her daughters, which is also patently false.
Gossip Cop will update this story when Loughlin is formally sentenced this afternoon.