Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Wasting Away' In Prison?

Could Mossimo Giannulli be having a harder time in prison than everyone thought? A tabloid claims the fashion designer is “slowly decaying” amid serving his five-month sentence. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
“Mossimo Molders In Prison!” the National Enquirer declares in its headline. The accompanying article claims that the “disgraced” Mossimo Giannulli is “wasting away” and dropped 15 pounds since he began his prison sentence. Sources reveal that the husband of Lori Loughlin hates the prison food and refuses to eat it.
Insiders also snitch that Giannulli has been finding it hard to cope, and friends fear the designer is headed for a breakdown if his home request is denied. “Mossimo looks like a shell of a man. He’s skin and bones,” a source discloses. The tipster continues, “He’s very slight to begin with, but now he looks positively emaciated.” Giannulli turned himself in on November 19 to begin his prison sentence after he was convicted for his role in the college admissions scandal.
Giannulli and Loughlin were both accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughter, Olivia Jade, got admission to the University of Southern California. Loughlin completed her two-month sentence last month.
Gossip Cop doesn’t believe that Mossimo Giannulli is having a grand time in solitary confinement. And we definitely could understand if Giannulli isn’t enjoying the food served there. It’s not a five-star luxury hotel. Still, a rep for the fashion designer has denied that he’s lost weight or is fading away. While Giannulli did request to finish serving his sentence at home due to concerns over COVID, a judge recently denied that request.
Since news of the scandal became public knowledge, Lori Loughlin and her family have been a media favorite. However, there have also been various inaccurate reports about the damage the controversy has caused the actress and her husband.
For instance, in 2019, the Enquirer claimed that Loughlin worried her time in jail would ruin her financially and planned to stash money in a secret hidey-hole. Gossip Cop ran the report by our impeccable source who assured us this wasn’t true. The tabloid also purported that the actress would use her experience behind bars by making it into a book. This was another bogus report Gossip Cop dismissed.
Last year, the magazine took it a step further by alleging that Loughlin faked organ failure to get off going to jail. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous story, and since the actress served her time, it's even more evident the article was false.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
Report: Portia de Rossi In A 'Fury' Over Ellen DeGeneres' Ex
Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins Getting Married? What We Know
Now We Know Why Michael Strahan Hasn’t Been On ‘Good Morning America’
YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case