Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Wasting Away' In Prison?

Insiders also snitch that Giannulli has been finding it hard to cope, and friends fear the designer is headed for a breakdown if his home request is denied. “Mossimo looks like a shell of a man. He’s skin and bones,” a source discloses. The tipster continues, “He’s very slight to begin with, but now he looks positively emaciated.” Giannulli turned himself in on November 19 to begin his prison sentence after he was convicted for his role in the college admissions scandal.