Lori Loughlin's Daughters Isabella And Olivia Jade Giannulli 'Partying The Pain Away'?

As Lori Loughlin serves her sentence for the college admissions scandal, tabloid eyes have turned to her daughters Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli. Are the two influencers taking it easy and partying in their mother’s absence? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli “had been dreading the holiday season, knowing that their parents” would be imprisoned, but “the sisters have been finding ways to cope.” The two have been “partying the pain away,” and “have been treating themselves to ‘five-star spa retreats, drinking win every night and enjoying fabulous dinners at high-end restaurants.’” Olivia was “downing glassfuls of wine” while “binge-watching The Bachelorette,” while Bella was focusing on “R&R.”
Bella Giannulli was recently spotted on the beaches of Santa Barbara, California because her “mood needed a boost” and hanging out with friends “helped to take her mind off the drama that’s been going on.” The two are well aware of the criticism that “they’re more spoiled than ever, but they’re saying, the hell with them.” The article concludes by saying the daughters “had nothing to do with their parent’s scandal, and figure they have every right to have fun.”
This article is a hit piece on the Giannulli sisters with exaggerations and half-truths everywhere. For instance, Bella was spotted on the beach outside of a five-star hotel, but there’s no evidence that she’s actually staying at the hotel. The tabloid still mentions the rooms average $806 a night” to rile the readers up. Plus, Olivia stopped appearing publicly for months after the scandal became public, so it’s a little unfair to say she’s “living it up.”
This past week, Olivia Jade Giannulli appeared on the infamous Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, where she didn't minced words, taking responsibility for her part in the scandal.
She added that she was embarrassed about her previous behavior and that she hasn't spoken to her parents since they went to prison. This appearance shows that there is guilt on the behalf of Giannulli. A source close to the family assures Gossip Cop that Lori Loughlin's daughters are not "living it up" during this holiday season.
The college admission scandal turned Loughlin and her family into an easy tabloid target. Gossip Cop busted this very tabloid for saying Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s marriage was in crisis, and later that the two were living separate lives. While the two are now literally living separate lives at different prisons, the two bought a new home together before reporting to jail, so these break-up reports are clearly bogus.
Also embroiled in the admissions scandal was Hackers star, Felicity Huffman. OK! claimed she was planning on keeping a diary while in prison which she could later turn into a film. No such journal ever existed, and the tabloid was simply trying to capitalize on the public’s outcry against the disgraced celebrities. This story targeting the two influencers as spoiled brats is just more of the same and should only be taken with a grain of salt.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
