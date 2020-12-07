Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Talks College Admissions Scandal On Red Table Talk

The Place For Disgraced Celebrities

The Red Table Talk has become a popular place for celebrities to do just that. Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, infamously came to the table after she was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. More recently, Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself to the table after it was revealed that she’d been separated from Will Smith for a period of time, during which she carried on an affair with a much younger man. This upcoming episode is sure to satisfy all those curious about Giannulli’s perspective on the scandal that had taken over her family’s life for almost the past two years.