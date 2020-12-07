Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Talks College Admissions Scandal On Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk is known for its upfront and honest conversations, and now, Olivia Jade Giannulli is taking Jada Pinkett Smith’s lead and bringing herself to the table. Giannulli, whose parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli recently reported for their prison sentences as part of their punishment for their roles in the college admissions scandal, has decided to open up about her experience.
Olivia Jade Giannulli is finally ready to fully open up about her experience being at the center of the college admissions scandal. The influencer is headed to Red Table Talk to discuss the matter with Jada Pinkett Smith and her co-hosts, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada’s daughter and mother. Giannulli and Jada posted the short teaser promo to their respective social media pages, and it’s certainly an enticing snippet. The new episode will air tomorrow night at 9 a.m. Pacific Time and is certain to bring a large audience.
Giannulli’s parents, Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin, were sentenced to prison for their participation in a scheme where wealthy, well-connected parents paid large sums of money in order to get their children into prestigious colleges. Loughlin reported to prison in late October, and Mossimo surrendered himself less than a month later. Now, with Loughlin due to be released in a few short weeks and the other parent just beginning his prison sentence, Olivia Jade Giannulli is seeking her chance to clear the air.
The Red Table Talk has become a popular place for celebrities to do just that. Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, infamously came to the table after she was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. More recently, Jada Pinkett Smith brought herself to the table after it was revealed that she’d been separated from Will Smith for a period of time, during which she carried on an affair with a much younger man. This upcoming episode is sure to satisfy all those curious about Giannulli’s perspective on the scandal that had taken over her family’s life for almost the past two years.
