Lori Loughlin Writing Revenge Tell-All About Celebrities Who’ve Shunned Her?

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Lori Loughlin writing a revenge tell-all about the celebrities who’ve shunned her in the wake of the college admissions cheating scandal? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Lori’s Hollywood Hit List!” reads a headline in the latest issue of the Globe. The accompanying article says the Full House star is vowing to get even with famous friends who’ve turned their backs on her amid her legal troubles. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are facing prison time for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California.

“The longer her ordeal goes on, the more Lori is convinced that there’s a Hollywood smear campaign against her,” a so-called “snitch” tells the magazine. The outlet contends that Lena Dunham, James Van Der Beek and Bethenny Frankel are at the top of Loughlin’s “hit list.” The unidentified insider goes on to say the actress is writing a book that “will have lots of juicy tidbits on all her former friends,” and she’ll go public with it no matter what happens at her trial.

“Lori reads and watches everything that’s said about her, and she’s taking notes too,” adds the unknown tipster. “She finds it invaluable to know who her friends are and, better still, who her enemies are – and she says they’d all better watch out!”

It should be immediately noted, there’s no indication that Loughlin was friendly with Dunham, Van Der Beek or Frankel – so the magazine’s story makes little sense. Those are just three stars who have mocked the college admissions scandal in one way or another.

When it was announced that the FBI’s investigation into the case was called “Operation Varsity Blues,” Van Der Beek took the opportunity to reference his 1999 movie Varsity Blues. He tweeted, “If only there was a succinct turn of phrase these kids could have used to inform their parents they were not desirous of their life path,” referencing the scene where his character tells his father, “I don’t want your life.”

Dunham quipped on Twitter last year, “all the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling.” Meanwhile, Frankel tweeted, “So I am fascinated with this college entrance bribery scam. What is wrong with people? It’s like social media. Everyone has to front. Go to the school you can get into it or don’t go to school at all.” Once again, there’s nothing to suggest that Loughlin was tight with Dunham, Van Der Beek or Frankel prior to the scandal. Their tweets weren’t some sort of affront against a “friend.”

The Globe’s story is also based on the word of an anonymous “source,” but Gossip Cop reached out to Loughlin’s spokesperson, who tells us it’s “ridiculous.” The actress is focused on her legal case at this time. She’s not writing a revenge tell-all on the side.

Unfortunately, the publication repeatedly publishes fiction about the actress’s legal situation. In November, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Loughlin was fleeing the country to avoid prison time. She hasn’t left the United States. Shortly before that, the unreliable outlet said Loughlin was turning on her husband to get a plea deal. The actress and her husband remain united. There’s no revenge tell-all in the works either.