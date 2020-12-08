Lori Loughlin Worried Prison Time Will Destroy Her Financially?

Lori Loughlin Hid Money Before She Went To Prison?

In 2019, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to bribe their daughter's way into the University of Southern California. The spouses faced up to 45 years in prison, though they attempted to maintain their innocence with a not guilty plea. Around this time last year, the National Enquirer asserted Lori Loughlin planned to hide her $90 million fortune in a secret hidey-hole. The paper contended Loughlin had become unhinged over spending time in prison, leading her to obsess over how the time away will destroy her and Giannulli, both their marriage and their finances.