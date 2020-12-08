Lori Loughlin Worried Prison Time Will Destroy Her Financially?

Last year, the college admission scandal rocked Hollywood, as it was revealed two prominent actresses, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, were involved in the misconduct. Each actress was subjected to various rumors about the damage the controversial crime did to their careers and personal lives. One tabloid reported Loughlin worried her time in prison would ruin her financially. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it came out. Since the actress began serving her sentence, let’s revisit this tale.
In 2019, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to bribe their daughter's way into the University of Southern California. The spouses faced up to 45 years in prison, though they attempted to maintain their innocence with a not guilty plea. Around this time last year, the National Enquirer asserted Lori Loughlin planned to hide her $90 million fortune in a secret hidey-hole. The paper contended Loughlin had become unhinged over spending time in prison, leading her to obsess over how the time away will destroy her and Giannulli, both their marriage and their finances.
An insider stated, "Lori and Mossimo were doing everything they can to retain control of their own finances, which is ultimately within their rights even if it does seem sketchy." Gossip Cop, however, corrected the story when it came out. We ran the report by our ownimpeccable source close to the situation. Gossip Cop was assured the story was fabricated.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli eventually changed their pleas to guilty. Loughlin was sentenced to a two-month prison sentence, while Giannulli was sentenced to five. The Fuller House actress began serving time in late October. While Loughlin’s role in the scandal painted her in a negative light, to assume she would panic and start hiding is a bit far-fetched. Gossip Cop can’t speak on what Loughlin will do once she’s served her time. But, given her lengthy career, we doubt the Full House star worried about money beforehand. Nor will she after.
The Enquirer has concocted various inaccurate reports about Loughlin. For instance, Gossip Cop busted the paper last year for alleging Lori Loughlin faked organ failure to get out of going to prison. The tabloid also asserted the actress planned to turn her experience behind bars into a movie. Most recently, the supermarket magazine claimed Loughlin’s a sad and lonely wreck in jail, which Gossip Cop learned was incorrect.
Yes, Lori Loughlin made a mistake, but, the tabloids shouldn’t continue to demean her with these bogus stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
