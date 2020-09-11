Lori Loughlin To Serve Prison Sentence In ‘Methville’

This Can Only Speculative

None of this article is directly related to Loughlin in any way. When she was sentenced, the judge did not say which prison she would be attending. Victorville is a possibility because the female side of the camp is minimum-security. Loughlin will almost certainly not be put in a situation where she will need to “learn a lot about the streets.” She’s a millionaire who has been convicted of a white-collar crime, so she’ll almost certainly serve her time in a minimum-security prison. Not that serving any prison time is exactly ideal, but the differences between minimum and maximum security are enormous.