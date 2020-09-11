Lori Loughlin To Serve Prison Sentence In ‘Methville’

This fall, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are going to prison for their role in the college admissions scandal. As of right now, we do not know which prison either will serve their time. One outlet claims Loughlin is headed for harsh prison conditions. Gossip Cop investigates
According to the National Enquirer, “Loughlin may serve time in a California town so ravaged by drugs it’s been dubbed ‘Methville.’” The prison in question is the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville. The paper describes a drug bust that happened “just minutes away from the prison compound” where a correctional officer was arrested. “Authorities seized over 500 bounds of methamphetamine” and other paraphernalia.
The outlet speaks to the warden of San Quentin State Prison, a notoriously tough prison where Johnny Cash once performed, who spoke about drug smuggling in prison. The publication also spoke to a resident of the town who said meth was a major problem. The article ends by saying Loughlin is “going to have to learn a lot about the streets and how to hustle, fast.”
None of this article is directly related to Loughlin in any way. When she was sentenced, the judge did not say which prison she would be attending. Victorville is a possibility because the female side of the camp is minimum-security. Loughlin will almost certainly not be put in a situation where she will need to “learn a lot about the streets.” She’s a millionaire who has been convicted of a white-collar crime, so she’ll almost certainly serve her time in a minimum-security prison. Not that serving any prison time is exactly ideal, but the differences between minimum and maximum security are enormous.
This tabloid also does not admit Victorville would be minimum security. No prison in the United States is located in a lush neighborhood. For inmates, it only matters what the conditions within the prison are. Loughlin’s not looking to move to “methville” and get a cottage; she would spend 100% of her time in the correctional facility, so nearby crimes are a nonfactor. This entire article is just an effort to make Loughlin’s future look as bleak as possible.
The admissions scandal has made Loughlin into a very easy target, and tabloids aren’t exactly known for restraint. This tabloid said Loughlin was more focused on a TV comeback than on prison, which is not true, as People reports Loughlin is understandably terrified of going during this pandemic. It said Loughlin was being shunned by her new neighbors, but a source close to Loughlin clarified to Gossip Cop that she’d been welcomed with open arms.
We also busted the story that Loughlin had been abandoned by her daughters because of the scandal. Both of her kids have been publicly supportive of their mother. This situation must be extremely difficult for everyone involved, and the tabloid does not need to use the threat of meth to make the situation bleak.
