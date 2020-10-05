Lori Loughlin Still Planning To Turn Prison Experience Into A Movie?

The controversy from the college admissions scandal did a lot of damage to the careers of those involved. Particularly, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, who’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also charged for his part in the scandal. Last year, it was rumored the actress would turn her experience in jail into a movie. Gossip Cop reviewed the story when it came out, but since the actress has now been sentenced to prison, let’s take a look back at the narrative.
In 2019, the National Enquirer reported Lori Loughlin was looking to profit a hefty penny off of her time in prison. At the time, Loughlin didn’t go to trial yet for her role in the SAT scandal, but the paper revealed the Full House actress was demanding "big bucks" for a tell-all book about her prison stint. At the time, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were facing 20 years in jail after being accused of $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters enrolled in the University of Southern California.
Gossip Cop would like to point out that a year has passed this story was published, and after the actress and her husband pled guilty to the charges against them, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli was given a five-month sentence. Since then, there haven't’ been any announcements about a “tell-all book” from Loughlin being released. The actress has been pretty quiet about the scandal and all the hearsay surrounding it. Nonetheless, the Globe’s tale about Loughlin’s attempt to score millions about her time behind bars was a bogus report. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Loughlin’s family who denied the piece.
Gossip Cop has corrected several other phony stories about Loughlin from the same tabloid. Take, for instance, last year when the Enquirer attested Loughlin’s daughters abandoned her amid the college bribery scandal. The outlet’s premise alleged Loughlin’s two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, turned against their mother and wasn’t supportive of her. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the actress who dismissed the story.
Another bogus report from the paper alleged the Enquirer was Loughlin and Giannulli were being shunned by their neighbors and were having marital problems. The publication claimed celebrities like the Kardashians and Miley Cyrus were making it known that the actress and her husband were not welcome in their neighborhood. Gossip Cop dismissed the bogus story when it came out. Despite the scrutiny, the couple faced, they still very much together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.