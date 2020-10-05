Lori Loughlin Still Planning To Turn Prison Experience Into A Movie?

The Truth About The College Admissions Scandal

Gossip Cop would like to point out that a year has passed this story was published, and after the actress and her husband pled guilty to the charges against them, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli was given a five-month sentence. Since then, there haven't’ been any announcements about a “tell-all book” from Loughlin being released. The actress has been pretty quiet about the scandal and all the hearsay surrounding it. Nonetheless, the Globe’s tale about Loughlin’s attempt to score millions about her time behind bars was a bogus report. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Loughlin’s family who denied the piece.