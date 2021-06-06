Lori Loughlin Still Planning To Join ‘Real Housewives’?

Is Lori Loughlin becoming one of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? 365 days ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Loughlin turning to reality television even in the face of a prison sentence. So much has changed for Loughlin in the last year, so we’re looking back on that story to see how it ended up.

Andy Cohen Wants Lori Loughlin Become A Housewife?

According to Life & Style, Andy Cohen was keeping a spot open for Loughlin once she completed her prison sentence for the college admissions scandal. A source said, “Lori has everything that makes a good housewife: beauty, fame, celebrity friends, and scandal.” Loughlin joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would alleviate her fear of finding a new job, and would be a steady form of income.

Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because Cohen had not publicly indicated that Loughlin would join the show. We also spoke to a source close to the situation who assured us that the story was false. It was just one in a series of stories hoping to capitalize on the college admissions scandal.

Did She Join?

Nope! In the intervening year, Loughlin served out her sentence and has reunited with her husband. She’s kept a low profile since leaving prison and has not joined any reality show. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are planning a vacation to Los Cabos, and are not returning to Hollywood in the immediate future.

Season 11 of the RHOBH premiered on May 19 without Lighlin in tow. Crystal Kung Minkoff joined the cast to replace a departing Denise RIchards. This very outlet later claimed that Mo’Nique was joining RHOA, but that too was totally false. This tabloid clearly has no insight into the world of Cohen.

More Tall Tales

Life & Style did not cease their bogus coverage of Loughlin’s life. It claimed she was going to a luxury prison that sounded more like a country club than a correctional institute. This was false, as she served her time at a minimum-security prison, but didn’t get all the yoga and music described in the story.

Gossip Cop recently debunked its story about Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage falling apart following his departure from prison. Adjusting to life outside of prison can’t be easy, but they’re doing just fine. We have no idea if Loughlin would be a good fit for the Real Housewives, and we’ll likely never find out.

