Top Ryan Seacrest Story Of 2020: Life In A 'Tragic Tailspin' Celebrities Top Ryan Seacrest Story Of 2020: Life In A 'Tragic Tailspin'
He Is Now One Of Hollywood's Most Bulked Up Hunks - Can You Guess Who It Is? Celebrities He Is Now One Of Hollywood's Most Bulked Up Hunks - Can You Guess Who It Is?
The Best Bald Actors In Hollywood Today Celebrities The Best Bald Actors In Hollywood Today
Meghan Markle Runs From Marriage, Shannen Doherty Seeking Alternative Cancer Treatments And More Of This Week's Gossip News Meghan Markle Runs From Marriage, Shannen Doherty Seeking Alternative Cancer Treatments And More Of This Week's Gossip
Celebrities

Top Lori Loughlin Story Of The Year: Splitting With Her Husband

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli with arms around one another at the Carousel of Hope Ball.
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

After it revealed that Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were involved in the controversial college admissions scandal, rumors spread like wildfire about the pair and their marriage. Gossip Cop has investigated many reports about the pair, with one of the top stories of the year being whether the stress of legal prosecution was going to be the ax in their decades long marriage.

Lori Left Mossimo Amid The Scandal?

In August, OK! maintained Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were living separate lives. The tabloid asserted amid the college admissions scandal, the two were at odds with one another. A supposed pal of the couple disclosed “when the cameras are gone, they drop the act and seem more like business partners than a couple.”

The insider further revealed aside from speaking with their lawyers, the spouses barely spent any time together. Despite the mess Loughlin and Giannulli had gotten themselves into, Gossip Cop corrected the bogus report. First and foremost, Gossip Cop debunked several accounts that tried to imply the spouses of 23 years were divorcing or living separate lives amid the scandal. The pair weren’t pretending to present a united front, and though no one can imagine how the scrutiny affected their relationship, the couple never once turned on each other or split up.

What Lori And Mossimo Have Really Been Up To

Additionally, at the time, Gossip Cop offered some more reliable information about what was going on with the couple. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli purchased a $9.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. If the pair were living separately or having marital problems, we doubt the couple would spend that much money on a mansion together. After, the two were arrested and charged with fraud- and bribery-related offenses, Loughlin and Giannulli initially pleaded not guilty in an attempt to maintain their innocence.

Lori's Daughter, Olivia Jade, Finally Speaks Out

By May, Loughlin and Giannulli changed their plea to ‘guilty’, and in later August, the Fuller House star was sentenced to two months in jail while Giannulli’s prison sentence was five months. Recently, the pair’s eldest daughter, Olivia Jade, broke her silence when she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show, Red Table Talk, where she spoke about how she’s dealt with the aftermath of her parent’s decision and eventual conviction.

The conversation drew some controversy from its viewers but offered another look as to how much the scandal affected Loughlin’s daughters. Nonetheless, the YouTube star has also stood by her parents and their decision.

We Will Continue To Correct These Bogus Stories

All in all, Loughlin will be released soon, and the world is anxiously waiting for what the disgraced actress will do if she looks to revive her career. Gossip Cop, however, will be there every step of the way and will correct any misleading tales about the actress or her marriage.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

More From Gossip Cop

Barack Obama Admits To Troubled Marriage With Wife Michelle

George Clooney, Rande Gerber Can't Hang Out Because Amal And Cindy Crawford Are 'At War'

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Daughter Shows Off Her Stripper Pole Skills

Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber 'On The Rocks' Per Report

Chip And Joanna Gaines Hotel In Waco Causing Marriage Problems?

Related

Who Is Rickey Smiley? All About The Life Of The Radio And Comedy Star