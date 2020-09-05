Lori Loughlin Shunned By New Neighbors And Facing Marriage Problems?

Tabloids love pushing stories about bad neighbors and marital strife. One tabloid has double or even triple-dipped and is claiming Lori Loughlin has had a falling out with both her neighbors, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and even her daughters. There are loads of bogus claims in this story, so Gossip Cop will get into it.
Loughlin and Giannulli recently purchased a new home in Los Angeles, and the National Enquirerreports that they are unwelcome. Citing Jessica Simpson, the Kardashians, and Miley Cyrus as nearby, the neighbors “want nothing to do with convicted criminals.” The optics “wouldn’t look so good,” and so the couple is being shunned.
The tabloid goes on to parrot a popular tabloid story, saying the sentencing has “put additional strain on the couple’s 22-year marriage.” According to a mystery source, “Lori still believes they should have pleaded guilty a long time before they did.” Saying “a long time” is very vague, and leaves this strain up for interpretation. If this so-called source knows about the strife, then why not get into specific details?
To conclude, the tabloid says the couple is “also at odds with their daughters, who both feel humiliated by the scandal.” Gossip Cop busted this same tabloid about a year ago for that very story. Both of Loughlin’s daughters have made public posts in support of their mother. While this admissions scandal has certainly been tough for everyone involved, it does not mean the whole family will “go their separate ways” as this tabloid contends.
Gossip Cop can confirm this story is not true. A source close to the situation has assured Gossip Cop that Loughlin has been welcomed by all her neighbors. Tabloids use neighbors in stories all the time. Both The Sussexes and Angelina Jolie were called “neighbors from hell” by sister tabloids. This National Enquirer story is just another version of that same trope.
This tabloid has repeatedly published bogus stories about Loughlin. It called her ‘delusional’ and said she was more focused on a TV comeback than her court case. Not even a month earlier it said she was having a breakdown over the scandal. It also reported she was in “secret talks” for a Fuller House return.
Thanks to the college admissions scandal, the National Enquirer feels it can say whatever it wants about the Loughlin family. She and Giannulli just bought a new home together and have the support of both neighbors and their children. They aren’t going to split up anytime soon.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.