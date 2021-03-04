Gossip Cop

News

Lori Loughlin Sending A Message With Her First Public Appearance Since Prison Release

Lori Loughlin has been photographed in public for the first time since her release from prison. With her newfound freedom, it seems as though she’s ready to move on with her life, which isn’t much of a surprise. Her first appearance also looks to carry a certain message with it.

After pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, she was sentenced to two months in prison in August 2020. Loughlin reported for her time at the end of October and got out just before the new year, and with a pandemic in place, it makes sense that she would lay low for quite some time. Part of the conditions of her sentence included 100 hours of community service, which is exactly what she was doing in her first public outing.

Page Six reports that Lori Loughlin has been spending her hours working with children with learning disabilities, as well as with Project Angel Food, a charity that supplies meals to people with severe illnesses in Los Angeles. The actress, dressed in a hat and mask with Project Angel Food’s name and logo, was photographed loading and delivering prepared meals while working for the charity.

With that, Loughlin’s first visible appearance looks to be sending the message that she’s dedicated to serving her community. Although her crimes will likely keep her on the outskirts of Hollywood and social circles, an increased focus on charity and community service is never be a bad thing.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his five-month sentence. He entered prison last November and will likely be released sometime in April.

