By Hugh Scott |

Lori Loughlin has “muzzled” her daughter, Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli as she prepares for her trial in the college admissions scandal, according to a tabloid this week. Gossip Cop has investigated the claim and here’s what we found.

According to a new article in the National Enquirer, the Fuller House star has told her social media celebrity daughters to “keep your mouths shut and your nose clean!” A supposed insider tells the outlet, “The girls have been anything but helpful since their parents were charged last year.” The dubious source goes on to say, “They don’t seem to understand or care how dire their parents’ situation is.”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are expected to head to trial for their role in the college admission scandal later this year. The two are accused of bribing Olivia and Bella’s way into the University of Southern California. The girls, according to this so-called insider have been a problem for their parents ever since. The tipster claims, “Bella has been less of a problem, but her sister has been a legal wrecking ball.” The source mentions how Olivia Jade “reemerged on YouTube in December,” saying, “Olivia went rogue on her parents. If she says something damaging, they could wind up behind bars for decades!”

This whole story is completely bogus, however. While it’s true, Olivia Jade did post on YouTube in December for the first time in nine months, she simply posted a two-minute video explaining that she couldn’t talk about anything because of the ongoing legal situation with her parents. That’s hardly “going rogue,” as the source claimed, and she’s not any kind of “legal wrecking ball” either. Olivia Jade has posted one other video. It was about applying makeup – the kind of video that made her a YouTube sensation – but makes no mention of her parents’ case at all.

Actually, Olivia Jade has been very hesitant to make any new posts on YouTube, or on social media in general. Before her parents’ arrest, she was a prolific poster on Instagram, for example. She now posts roughly once or twice a month, and they are usually selfies or, in one case, a birthday wish for her mother. None of them mention the scandal. Gossip Cop also reached out to our own impeccable source, who couldn’t speak on the record but assured us the story is completely made up, adding, “You can count on everything that [this tabloid] writes about is false.”

Indeed, this isn’t the first time we have debunked a phony report from the Enquirer about Loughlin and her daughters. Last August, the disreputable paper alleged Loughlin’s daughters’ had abandoned her in the wake of the scandal. That claim couldn’t be further from the truth, as her daughters have shown support for both their parents in multiple ways over the last year. Gossip Cop busted that story at the time, and nothing has changed. The paper is still obviously inventing phony stories when it clearly has no insight into the situation.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, Gossip Cop called out one of the Enquirer’s sister publication, Star, for making nearly the same bogus allegation. The tabloid asserted Loughlin was angry with Olivia Jade for posting on Instagram. Once again, our source close to the family shot the tall tale down, telling us, “Lori is close with both of her daughters. There is no animosity.” These publications simply don’t know what is going on privately in the family.