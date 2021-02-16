Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

Lori Never Abandoned Mossimo, Despite Their Problems

Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Lori Loughlin at the time. The actress’ spokesperson assured us the report was false, adding, “I have no idea who is out there spreading such fallacious information. Please leave this beleaguered couple alone and allow them some peace as they focus on their legal case." Since the story came out, Loughlin and her husband have changed their original pleas to guilty and were each sentenced to serve time in prison. Loughlin served her two-month prison sentence from October 30, 2020, to December 28, 2020. Clearly this supposed "source" the tabloid interviewed had no clue as to what was or is going on with the couple.