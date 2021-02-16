Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

Lori Loughlin’s life was turned upside down after she was revealed to have been part of the college admissions scandal. Last year, a tabloid alleged the actress’ marriage to Mossimo Giannulli was also in peril. Gossip Cop is revisiting the report and where the pair stand today.

Lori Loughlin Turned Against Mossimo Giannulli?

In 2019, Loughlin, Giannulli, and 50 others were charged with fraud and bribery charges in a nationwide college admissions scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters would gain admission to the University of Southern California. In 2020, Life & Style claimed Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage was also in deep trouble amid their legal woes. According to a source, the actress was allegedly going to ask her husband for a divorce.

The insider claimed that if Loughlin went to jail she “didn’t want to be married to a man who couldn’t even protect her.” The magazine also asserted the longtime spouse’s decision to put their Bel-Air mansion on the market was more evidence they were struggling to pay bills.

Lori Never Abandoned Mossimo, Despite Their Problems

Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Lori Loughlin at the time. The actress’ spokesperson assured us the report was false, adding, “I have no idea who is out there spreading such fallacious information. Please leave this beleaguered couple alone and allow them some peace as they focus on their legal case.” Since the story came out, Loughlin and her husband have changed their original pleas to guilty and were each sentenced to serve time in prison. Loughlin served her two-month prison sentence from October 30, 2020, to December 28, 2020. Clearly this supposed “source” the tabloid interviewed had no clue as to what was or is going on with the couple.

Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months in jail, which he began serving three months ago. Despite the scrutiny the couple has faced, the two have not divorced and remained together throughout the entire ordeal. As for the couple selling their home, that much was true. The couple downsized and relocated to a $9.5 million mansion in Hidden Hills, but that doesn’t mean the pair are having financial issues.

More Phony Reports About Lori Loughlin

Since the upsetting news became public knowledge, the tabloids have concocted several incorrect reports about Loughlin and her personal life. Seven months ago, Life & Style alleged Loughlin was going to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Months later, the same outlet alleged Loughlin was headed to a posh country club prison to serve her sentence. When the scandal first broke, the magazine asserted Loughlin wasn’t sorry and thought she did nothing wrong. Gossip Cop corrected these phony narratives and various other rumors.

