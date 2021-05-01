Lori Loughlin Moving To Idaho To ‘Work On Marriage’?

Is it true Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are moving to Idaho to save their marriage? That’s what one tabloid is suggesting. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Starting A ‘New Chapter’?

According to a recent report from Us Weekly, since finishing their prison sentences, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have grown tired of the “glitz and glamour” of L.A. and want to start a “low-key” life in Idaho. An inside source spills to the tabloid that “they want to get away from it all.” The insider continues, insisting that their relocation to Idaho will leave them “far from the prying eyes.”

The tabloid insists that this move was “a long time coming.” Apparently, the couple had plans to move earlier this year, but “eventually decided to stay in L.A. as their daughters really wanted them close by at the time,” the insider explains. But since their daughters are now grown up and on their own, the couple is excited to start a new chapter of their lives in Idaho.

The source ensures that “they feel this will be good for them.” The insider insists that the move will certainly allow them to “start anew and work on their marriage together.” And since they both “love the outdoors” according to the source, the couple is looking forward to daily hikes in the great Idaho wilderness.

Loughlin and Giannulli Leaving California?

So, is it true that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are trading out Hollywood city life for scenic and rural Idaho? Absolutely not. The tabloid fails to provide a convincing case for their alleged relocation. The magazine’s so-called “insider” doesn’t go into any detail about why exactly the couple would be planning a move to Idaho besides their need for a “fresh start.”

From all credible reports, it seems that Loughlin and Giannulli are staying put. Additionally, a friend of the family told Gossip Cop that the story had no basis in reality and wasn’t remotely true. It seems this article was another work of fiction in a long list of false tabloid tales about Loughlin.

It’s getting hard to count just how many tabloid stories Gossip Cop has corrected about Loughlin. There have been plenty of reports claiming Loughlin and Giannulli have been struggling financially and divorcing. Additionally, there’s been ample speculation in the tabloids that the couple’s reunion post-prison has been less than friendly. Tabloids have even gone as far as to say the couple’s marital problems after serving their sentences are worse than they were before, and they’re likely headed for divorce. Given the couple’s terrible reputation in the tabloids, Gossip Cop is unsurprised by the new story. That being said, it doesn’t make these claims any less false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Everything That Went Down With Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Feud

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Love Child?