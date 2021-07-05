Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli On ‘Make Or Break’ Vacation To Save Marriage?

From Full House to prison to a full-er vacation home? One tabloid is claiming Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are taking a trip to save their marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Repairing Their Marriage In Mexico?

A California judge has granted the couple permission to take a five-day trip to Mexico while both are on probation. Star reported seeing Laughlin and Giannulli smiling while tanning at a Cabo San Lucas resort. The couple, parents to two grown daughters, famously served time for their involvement in the UCLA college admissions scandal – two months for Loughlin, five months for Giannulli. The latter was just released from prison in April.

The tabloid doesn’t offer much evidence for their claim, though an unnamed inside source was happy to spill secrets about the couple. “Their relationship wasn’t great even before the messy court battle. But this vacation was just what they needed – a chance to put the awful events of the last year behind them.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Notice how vague the inside source is? They can’t tell you what was so horrible about Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage before their jail time or why it’s so broken now. They can’t tell you how they plan to save their marriage in Mexico or really any other detail about the couple’s trip. In reality, their inside source didn’t divulge any secret or new information.

This is literally the same story used by this same tabloid last month. The older article said a bit more, with another inside source claiming, “Their marriage was under strain before their prison stints, but they decided to put their problems to the side and figure out where they stood at a later date.” Gossip Cop got in touch with a source close to Loughlin and her family and they confirmed that the story was totally bogus. If these stories prove anything, it’s that couple is doing just fine. No one goes on vacation with their partner if relations are tense.

Not The First Time

Star has been wrong about Lori Loughlin before. A story from March 2020 alleged the actress was furious with daughter Olivia Jade for posting on Instagram before her and her husband’s trials. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Olivia’s photos have nothing to do with her family’s legal troubles. The publication accused Loughlin of striking a secret plea deal with the DA to serve five years. Of course this was well before her sentencing. Jumping a year foward, the outlet claimed the Giannulli was banning Loughlin from his home after blaming her for paying $500,000 to forge their daughters’ records to get into Universary of Southern California. Of course, Gossip Cop called them on their lies.

