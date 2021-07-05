Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Mossimo Giannulli on the left, with Lori Loughlin Celebrities Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli On ‘Make Or Break’ Vacation To Save Marriage?

From Full House to prison to a full-er vacation home? One tabloid is claiming Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are taking a trip to save their marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.  Repairing Their Marriage In Mexico? A California judge has granted the couple permission to take a five-day trip to Mexico while both are on probation. […]

 by Cortland Ann
Reese Witherspoon making her watermelon margarita. Lifestyle You’ll Be Sipping Reese Witherspoon’s Watermelon Margarita All Summer Long

When she popped up on Insta showing us how to make her watermelon margarita, I knew it was going to be good!

 by Dana Hopkins
Reese Witherspoon on the left sitting with her husband, Jim Toth. Celebrities Overwhelmed’ Reese Witherspoon ‘Gearing Up For A Split’ From Husband?

Did Reese Witherspoon split up with her husband Jim Toth? 365 days ago a story made the rounds that there was a “serious strain” on the marriage, and a divorce could be in the cards. Gossip Cop debunked the story then, but we’re looking back one year later to see how things shook out. Buckling […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Julianne Hough smiling, holding up her ring finger with a ring on it. Celebrities Julianne Hough Rumored To Be The Next Bachelorette

Is Julianne Hough going to be the next Bachelorette? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘The Bachelorette’ Seeks Out Julianne Hough After Ratings Dive? The most recent edition of OK! reports producers would love to have Julianne Hough on as the next Bachelorette. This potential move comes after a reported dip in […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli On ‘Make Or Break’ Vacation To Save Marriage?

C
Cortland Ann
8:00 am, July 5, 2021
Mossimo Giannulli on the left, with Lori Loughlin
(Getty Images)

From Full House to prison to a full-er vacation home? One tabloid is claiming Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are taking a trip to save their marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. 

Repairing Their Marriage In Mexico?

A California judge has granted the couple permission to take a five-day trip to Mexico while both are on probation. Star reported seeing Laughlin and Giannulli smiling while tanning at a Cabo San Lucas resort. The couple, parents to two grown daughters, famously served time for their involvement in the UCLA college admissions scandal – two months for Loughlin, five months for Giannulli. The latter was just released from prison in April.

The tabloid doesn’t offer much evidence for their claim, though an unnamed inside source was happy to spill secrets about the couple. “Their relationship wasn’t great even before the messy court battle. But this vacation was just what they needed – a chance to put the awful events of the last year behind them.” 

Gossip Cop’s Take

Notice how vague the inside source is? They can’t tell you what was so horrible about Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage before their jail time or why it’s so broken now. They can’t tell you how they plan to save their marriage in Mexico or really any other detail about the couple’s trip. In reality, their inside source didn’t divulge any secret or new information.

This is literally the same story used by this same tabloid last month. The older article said a bit more, with another inside source claiming, “Their marriage was under strain before their prison stints, but they decided to put their problems to the side and figure out where they stood at a later date.” Gossip Cop got in touch with a source close to Loughlin and her family and they confirmed that the story was totally bogus. If these stories prove anything, it’s that couple is doing just fine. No one goes on vacation with their partner if relations are tense.

Not The First Time

Star has been wrong about Lori Loughlin before. A story from March 2020 alleged the actress was furious with daughter Olivia Jade for posting on Instagram before her and her husband’s trials. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Olivia’s photos have nothing to do with her family’s legal troubles. The publication accused Loughlin of striking a secret plea deal with the DA to serve five years. Of course this was well before her sentencing.  Jumping a year foward, the outlet claimed the Giannulli was banning Loughlin from his home after blaming her for paying $500,000 to forge their daughters’ records to get into Universary of Southern California. Of course, Gossip Cop called them on their lies.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest

David Harbour And Lily Allen Already ‘Living Separate Lives’?

Who Knew ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour And Lily Allen Were Total Couple Goals?

Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her?

‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.