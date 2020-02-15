Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Headed For Divorce Over College Admissions Scandal?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Lori Loughlin is not divorcing Mossimo Giannulli over their recent college admissions cheating scandal, despite a bogus tabloid report. That rumor is completely false. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk the claim.

Life & Style is claiming this week that Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage is in deep trouble amid their legal troubles. The couple is facing up to 45 years in prison for money laundering, fraud, and bribery to get their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. As if that weren’t enough drama for two people, the tabloid also claims the Full House actress is looking for a divorce.

A suspiciously knowledgeable insider alleges that if Loughlin “goes to prison, which is a real possibility at this point, she doesn’t want to be married to a man who couldn’t even protect her.” The tabloid also cites the fact that the couple recently put their Bel Air mansion on the market as evidence that they’re struggling to pay legal bills.

Although new information has occasionally emerged since the initial scandal broke, Gossip Cop can exclusively confirm this rumor is false. And, unlike Life & Style, we spoke to Loughlin’s rep who’s able to speak on the record. The actress’s spokesperson flatly denies the claim. “This is absolutely false,” affirms the rep. “I have no idea who is out there spreading such fallacious information. Please leave this beleaguered couple alone and allow them some peace as they focus on their legal case.”

Rumors of an impending divorce initially circulated back in September, but there were plenty of reputable celebrity news sources there to shut it down. People magazine, Entertainment Tonight and E! News each separately reported sources assuring them that the spouses are not headed for split. The theory that they’re selling their mansion to help pay legal bills seems to be baseless as well. As Vanity Fair pointed out earlier this month, Giannulli and Loughlin have made something of a pastime out of house flipping: “This is not just some gotta-pay-the-lawyers, liquidate-the-assets thing. It’s a hobby.”

The 2019 college admissions scandal has provided the tabloid world with seemingly unending ideas for phony “news” stories about the celebrities at its center, and Loughlin is the primary target. Last November, we did a round-up of all the rumors Gossip Cop has busted about Loughlin’s possible prison time, but the stories have continued since then. In December, for example, the Enquirer claimed the actress was learning martial arts in preparation for a perilous life in behind bars. Gossip Cop busted these stories too. The true facts of this scandal are salacious enough – why do these publications feel the need to invent more drama?