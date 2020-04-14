Lori Loughlin Made Secret Plea Deal To Serve Five Years?

Truth rating: 0

Did Lori Loughlin make a secret deal to lessen her time in jail? A few months ago, a tabloid claimed the actress took a plea deal amid the college cheating scandal. Gossip Cop investigated the story. Here’s what we learned.

“5 Years in Jail!” read the headline on the cover of Star in November 2019. Following the headline, the cover of the magazine asserted that the actress has “lost it all” and her 22-year marriage was in ruins. Inside the magazine, the story contended that the actress “couldn’t wrap her head” around the thought of making it through one night in prison, let alone years. An alleged insider told the outlet, “She’s so afraid of what her future holds. She’s a nervous wreck. Her anxiety is through the roof.”

The outlet’s dubious source said that the Fuller House actress has “cut herself off and doesn’t confide in anybody.” As for her marriage to Mossimo Giannulli, the so-called insider added that the two were living “separate lives” and “would retreat to separate wings of their mansions.” The supposed insider claimed that the spouses would go “days” without seeing each other. While the entire scandal has no doubt made things difficult for the actress, there are more than a few plot holes in the story.

First, the article made no mention of the alleged deal Lori Loughlin took that would lessen her jail time, despite claiming so on the cover. Star used the title and the bold claim as bait to grab readers’ attention and get them to buy the magazine, but it then ignored it completely in the story. In fact, the actress is scheduled to go on trial this fall, and even though she and her husband are facing a substantial amount of time behind bars, there has been no mention of a plea deal. Giannulli and Loughlin seemed determined to fight the charges and are maintaining their innocence. Furthermore, the magazine spent a considerable amount of time talking about the actress’ marriage rather than the supposed plea deal. In that regard, the couple is not splitting up, as Gossip Cop has reported in the past.

This isn’t the first time Star invented stories about Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal. Last month, we busted the tabloid for claiming that Loughlin was “furious” with her daughter Olivia Jade for posting on Instagram. The outlet asserted that the actress was mad over her daughter “flaunting herself like she doesn’t have a care in the world” on social media. The story was untrue. Olivia Jade has barely posted on social media since the scandal broke, as Gossip Cop explained, and she has certainly not been “flaunting” anything without a care in the world.

In October 2019, Star alleged that Lori Loughlin’s daughters were planning to testify against their mother to get revenge on her. The outlet claimed that both of Loughlin’s daughters wanted to “get back at their mother” so they could send their her to prison. The story was as hurtful as it was false. Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella, were not seeking revenge on their mother. Both daughters have repeatedly stood by their parents throughout the scandal. Gossip Cop confirmed the allegations weren’t true and debunked the story at the time.