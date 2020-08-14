Lori Loughlin 'Living Separate Life' From Husband Mossimo Giannulli?

Have Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli gone their separate ways? Tales of “separate lives” are very common in tabloids, so Gossip Cop decided to look into the rumor. Here’s what we found.
In the wake of the college admissions scandal, OK! claims Loughlin and Giannulli “have been at odds for quite some time.” The tabloid speaks to a so-called “pal” of the couple who said, “when the cameras are gone, they drop the act and seem more like business partners than a couple.”
Aside from spending time with lawyers, the pal says, “they barely spend any time with each other.” This is in direct contrast from another story Gossip Cop debunked from this same tabloid claiming the case was ripping the couple apart. We see the same phrase “put on a united front in public” in both articles, which means this latest story is at a minimum unoriginal.
This story is completely made up. Earlier this week, we found out that Loughlin and Giannulli purchased a new $9.5 Million Home. The home looks to be a way for the family to move-on from the scandal. Couples that have drifted apart don’t buy million-dollar estates together, so this story cannot be true.
It seems the family is trying to put the whole admissions scandal behind them. While the family is probably nervous ahead of the sentencing hearing, they will be sticking together. There were numerous bogus tabloid reports about Loughin being at odds with her children. We recently saw her daughter Olivia Jade go to Instagram and wish her a happy mother’s day.
This tabloid started rumors around another celebrity implicated in the college admissions scandal: Felicity Huffman. The tabloid claimed she was going to keep a prison diary so she could later turn it into a book and movie. While Huffman or Loughlin may end up capitalizing on this public embarrassment, no such diary exists.
OK!'s publication, the National Enquirer, recently published a similar story about Loughlin, saying she was “delusional” and focused on a TV comeback instead of the trial. This tabloid has also falsely claimed Loughlin would flip on Giannulli so she could avoid prison, but the two are still facing down prison terms themselves.
In the case of the college admissions scandal, the reality of the situation is almost crazier than what the tabloids could cook up. OK! is just trying to play catch-up by making baseless accusations of family disquiet. With a new home to look forward to, Loughlin and Giannulli are planning a long future together.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.