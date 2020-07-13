Lori Loughlin, Katharine McPhee, Jessica Simpson Among Those Rumored To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Katharine McPhee

Seeing the American Idol runner-up on the reality show could be interesting to watch, but that’s not going to happen. In the summer of 2018, the National Enquirer falsely stated that Katharine McPhee was in talks to join the reality series. During this time, McPhee was still just engaged to now-husband David Foster. Foster is the ex-husband of Yolanda Hadid, who actually is a member of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The outlet alleged that McPhee was trying to “follow in the footsteps” of Hadid, but this was just a made-up story. Gossip Cop was informed by McPhee’s spokesperson that the singer had no plans to join the show. A year later, OK! asserted that McPhee instead turned down the offer to be a part of the Bravo series. We learned that the story was also fabricated. Katharine McPhee was never made such an offer in the first place, leading us to debunk the story.