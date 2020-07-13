Lori Loughlin, Katharine McPhee, Jessica Simpson Among Those Rumored To Join ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is America’s guilty pleasure. So much so, everyone constantly wants to know who is next to join the cast of the controversial, yet entertaining, show. Since its start, there's been gossip pushed around by tabloids about certain ladies in the industry being "in talks" to become the next housewife to join. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few celebrities who were rumored to be joining the television show and if these stories were indeed true.
Back in 2018, In Touch alleged that Heather Locklear was joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The magazine claimed Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the show, wanted Locklear to be apart of the franchise, “for years.” At the time, Locklear was in serious turmoil. The actress was arrested in February 2018 for domestic violence. A supposed source asserted that Locklear’s “people” thought by her being apart of the reality show it would help her stay clean and sober. This, however, was not true. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for the actress, who denied the story. A month later, NW tried to recycle the same tale and argued that Locklear was actually trying to be a part of the series, but a rep for the actress once again confirmed with us that it was false.
Seeing the American Idol runner-up on the reality show could be interesting to watch, but that’s not going to happen. In the summer of 2018, the National Enquirer falsely stated that Katharine McPhee was in talks to join the reality series. During this time, McPhee was still just engaged to now-husband David Foster. Foster is the ex-husband of Yolanda Hadid, who actually is a member of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The outlet alleged that McPhee was trying to “follow in the footsteps” of Hadid, but this was just a made-up story. Gossip Cop was informed by McPhee’s spokesperson that the singer had no plans to join the show. A year later, OK! asserted that McPhee instead turned down the offer to be a part of the Bravo series. We learned that the story was also fabricated. Katharine McPhee was never made such an offer in the first place, leading us to debunk the story.
Lori Loughlin made headlines when she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their connection in the college entrance exam scandal. Since then, the tabloids have created various storylines regarding the Fuller House star and the fallout from the scandal. Last month, the Enquirer incorrectly stated the Loughlin could become a member of the series. The paper suggested Andy Cohen was offering Loughlin a spot on the show while she served her two-month sentence in prison. This time, Cohen spoke out about the rumor that he asked Loughlin to be a part of the show. The talk show host addressed the gossip on his Sirius XM show, Andy Cohen Live, where he confirmed it was all just hearsay. "Lori Loughlin is a very nice person. She's going to have quite a story to tell. And she's always been lovely," he said. "So, anyway, that is not true." And there you have it, folks.
Following Julie Chen’s decision to step down as one of the co-hosts from The Talk, it was rumored Chen was asked by Cohen to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In October 2018, The Enquirer and the infamously unreliable website, Naughty Gossip, both alleged Cohen wanted Cohen to join the show because she was “rich and famous” which is “what the show is all about.” "Julie and Andy started their careers together as CBS interns before Julie went on to marry the boss. Andy has reached out to her and they've been talking," a supposed source told the outlet. However, Gossip Cop did some digging and spoke to a source close to Chen who confirmed the story was false.
Sometimes, the tabloids would allege certain celebrities wanted to be a member of the series. Earlier this year, the Enquirer insisted that Jessica Simpson was keen on getting back into the reality show business, and being a cast member of the dramatic reality television show was a goal of hers. A supposed source told the outlet stated Simpson would be a "perfect fit" for the show and would draw younger views because of her fan base. This would’ve been a little more believable if Simpson lived in Beverly Hills, which is one the prerequisites to be in the series. Regardless, Gossip Cop learned the entire narrative was false.
So far, there haven’t been any announcements as to who will be cast next to have a role in the popular franchise. What we can say is that it won’t be any of these celebrities we’ve just mentioned.