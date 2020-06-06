Lori Loughlin In Talks To Join 'Real Housewive Of Beverly Hills'?

Is Lori Loughlin joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? A recent article in a tabloid claims the actress could become another member of the popular reality show. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to Life & Style, Andy Cohen is offering to save Lori Loughlin a spot on the reality television show while she serves two months in prison. The Full House star recently pled guilty to charges of wire and mail fraud after she paid to get her daughters, Isabella, and Olivia Jade, into to the University of Southern California. “Lori has everything that makes a good housewife: beauty, fame, celebrity friends, and scandal,” a so-called source told the paper.
The supposed insider continued, “Plus, she knows full well that she’s going to find it difficult to find a job again.” Following the fall out of the scandal, Loughlin was fired from Fuller House and the Hallmark movie, When Calls the Heart. “She would have never signed on to do this before, but it’s a steady paycheck. Andy’s given her a lot to think about,” the dubious insider added.
While it is true that Loughlin was let go from Fuller House and When Calls the Heart, it’s inaccurate that the actress is in talks to join RHOBH. Cohen has not made any announcements that the actress would be joining the reality show. Additionally, Gossip Cop spoke to our own source close to the situation who confirmed the story is false. Since the scandal broke out, Loughlin has been subjected to various false stories about her and her family.
Two months ago, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style’s sister publication, the National Enquirer for falsely claiming Lori Loughlin was furious with Olivia Jade for posting on Instagram. The fictitious story alleged Olivia Jade was flaunting herself like she doesn't have a care in the world, and Lori's furious.” The magazine’s premise was completely off-base. The actress wasn’t upset with her daughter for posting on social media. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Loughlin who assured us the article was made-up and, "Lori is close with both of her daughters. There is no animosity."
A few weeks later, the Enquirer was debunked by us again for incorrectly stating Loughlin “muzzled” her daughters ahead of her trial. The bogus story claimed the actress told her daughters to “keep your mouths shut and your nose clean.” Gossip Cop had already corrected the false narrative that Loghlin had any issues with her daughters, and she certainly wasn’t trying to silence them either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.