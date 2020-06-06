Lori Loughlin In Talks To Join 'Real Housewive Of Beverly Hills'?

While it is true that Loughlin was let go from Fuller House and When Calls the Heart, it’s inaccurate that the actress is in talks to join RHOBH. Cohen has not made any announcements that the actress would be joining the reality show. Additionally, Gossip Cop spoke to our own source close to the situation who confirmed the story is false. Since the scandal broke out, Loughlin has been subjected to various false stories about her and her family.