Lori Loughlin Headed For 'Posh' Country Club Prison?

Prison is prison. Loughlin got fewer months than many expected, but the tabloid implies that she’s willingly going to prison so she can do yoga. It's a prison. Even the nicest prison is still a prison where you don't have much of a choice in the length of your stay. FCC Victorville has a minimum security section for women on site, which is where Loughlin will go. Is it going to be like Oz? Probably not. Is it going to be pleasant? Probably not.