Lori Loughlin Having A Breakdown Over Court Case?

Did Lori Loughlin have a breakdown over her court case? One tabloid this week has published an article pushing that rumor. Gossip Cop can confirm it’s false.
Recently, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli announced that they would be taking a plea deal in their court case, in which they’d been accused of paying $500 million in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. According to the National Enquirer, the “basket case” actress (their words) “cracked” at the idea of prison time and “begged” Giannulli to accept a deal. “Their defense was collapsing, and she wasn’t eating or sleeping” says one “insider.” “Her friends begged her to get professional help!”
“[Loughlin’s] been living in this fantasy world that, somehow, she and her husband were going to get off scot-free and their case was going to be thrown out,” says “noted therapist” Gilda Carle speaking to the tabloid. “As an actress, she’s been used to playing these roles and I think she’d somehow convinced herself that theirs would be a happy ending. Then, reality forced her to come crashing back to earth!”
While this period has undoubtedly been stressful for Loughlin and Giannulli, Gossip Cop was a bit suspicious of this story. We reached out to a trusted source close to the Full House actress, who wasn’t able to speak on the record but who assured us the story was not true. Loughlin isn’t having a mental breakdown over the situation. We should also note that their supposed “expert,” Gilda Carle, doesn’t appear to have any connection to Loughlin or Giannulli. She does not have the authority to say what’s going on in Loughlin’s mind, and her statements are completely unfounded.
Maybe the reasons we were so suspicious of the Enquirer’s reporting (if you can call it that) is because of all the other times Gossip Cop has caught the untrustworthy publication making up rumors about Loughlin. Last August, the tabloid spitefully claimed that Loughlin’s daughters had abandoned her in the wake of the scandal. “Lori misses her girls something awful, but they want nothing to do with her,” said a supposed source. The story was plainly false: both girls had wished their mother a happy birthday on Instagram the month before, and more reputable outlets had reported that they were “firmly standing by” their mother.
That December, the tabloid tried to claim that Loughlin, terrified of the dangers she might face in prison, had started learning martial arts. Which was just an utterly silly thing to claim, considering she was at the time planning for a not-guilty plea at her trial, the date of which hadn’t even been set at the time. She was obviously hoping to be found innocent in her case, so of course she wasn’t actively preparing to go to prison.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.