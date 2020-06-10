Lori Loughlin Having A Breakdown Over Court Case?

Maybe the reasons we were so suspicious of the Enquirer’s reporting (if you can call it that) is because of all the other times Gossip Cop has caught the untrustworthy publication making up rumors about Loughlin. Last August, the tabloid spitefully claimed that Loughlin’s daughters had abandoned her in the wake of the scandal. “Lori misses her girls something awful, but they want nothing to do with her,” said a supposed source. The story was plainly false: both girls had wished their mother a happy birthday on Instagram the month before, and more reputable outlets had reported that they were “firmly standing by” their mother.