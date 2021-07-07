Lori Loughlin Getting Out Of Los Angeles To Save Marriage?

Ever since Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli served their respective prison sentences for their involvement in the UCLA college admissions scandal, rumors have circled about their marriage. Are they together? Is their relationship strained? Gossip Cop has covered quite a few of these stories. Here are some of them.

Relationship ‘Crumbling’?

After Giannulli was released from prison in April, Life & Style claimed the couple’s happy reunion was short-lived. What started out as tears and hugs quickly turned into fear for the end of their marriage, according to so-called insiders. Loughlin was reportedly willing to try anything to make the relationship work from therapy to home-cooked dinners, but prison allegedly changed her husband. Of course, this story turned out to be false, with a source close to the couple confirming with Gossip Cop that the article was a lie.

Moving To Make It Work?

Idaho seems to be the place to save your marriage, according to Us Weekly. In early May, the outlet reported the couple wanted to live a low-key life in Idaho. Thinking the move would be good for them, the couple allegedly wanted to live away from the paparazzi and pressures of LA. The publication even went as far as to say the couple was okay leaving their two adult children behind in California. Gossip Cop’s source close to the family confirmed that the whole story was a lie.

Saving The Marriage In Mexico?

In early June, Star reported that Loughlin and Giannulli had asked a judge to grant them permission to travel to Mexico amid their probation. Their reason for going was to spend time as a family, however, the outlet claimed the real reason was to save the couple’s marriage. “Their marriage was under strain before their prison stints, but they decided to put their problems to the side and figure out where they stood at a later date,” an inside source told the tabloid. Ironically, a source close to the couple again told Gossip Cop that the report was false.

However, a month later the same tabloid ran an identical story after the vacation was taken. Laughlin and Giannulli were snapped by paparazzi smiling and tanning together at a Cabo San Lucas resort. Using the outlet’s vague language about the state of the couple’s marriage and providing no detail about how they planned on saving their relationship, allowed Gossip Cop to poke enough holes in the story to confirm that it was bogus.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli may have made a parental mistake, but when it comes to rumors that their marriage is ending, the tabloids are almost always at fault.

