Lori Loughlin Flipping On Husband Mossimo Giannulli To Avoid Prison Time?

Is Lori Loughlin turning against her husband Mossimo Giannulli to avoid prison time? That’s what one rather poorly-timed article is saying this week. Gossip Cop can correct the embarrassingly false claim.
According to the National Enquirer, the Full House actress and media focal point of last year’s college admissions bribery scandal is planning to testify against her husband “to save her own skin.” “Their case is collapsing,” says an unnamed “insider” supposedly close to the couple, “and Lori and Mossimo have decided it’s the only way to keep them both from getting as much as 45 years!”
The tabloid seems to be basing its claim on “crippling blows” that Loughlin and Giannulli recently took in their defense case, the most recent one being that a judge rejected the couple’s bid to dismiss the case in early May. “That was their last real hope,” another suspicious “insider” says. The tabloid also consults an attorney, Peter Gleason, who states that “it’s often the case where one party will fall on their sword to protect the other.” Meanwhile, Gerald Allen, a former prosecutor, tells the tabloid that Loughlin “should have done this months ago.”
Props to this tabloid for seeking out on-the-record statements from actual lawyers instead of its usual murderer’s row of shady anonymous “experts,” but this story is still total nonsense. Even these legal experts are unable to do more than suggest it be a good move for Loughlin – there’s no actual proof it’s what she and Giannulli plan to do.
And, furthermore, as Gossip Cop reported yesterday, Loughlin and Giannulli have both agreed to take a guilty plea deal. Loughlin is not testifying against her husband, and Giannulli is not going to serve 45 years in prison. Instead, Loughlin will serve just a couple months while Giannulli will serve five months. This article’s timing could not possibly have been worse for the unreliable tabloid.
Last year, Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying a half-million dollar bribery to get their daughters into the University of Southern California, on the pretense that they were being recruited for the school’s rowing team. The events of this scandal and subsequent legal proceedings have been closely followed by every tabloid out there – and by “followed,” we mean exaggerated and distorted into outright fiction.
The National Enquirer has taken to the situation with its characteristic lack of things like tact or journalistic integrity. In the past year, Gossip Cop has debunked some truly ridiculous claims from the tabloid, like the one about Loughlin stashing $90 million in cash away in a secret hidey-hold to “control her finances.” Or the one about the actress demanding “big bucks” in exchange for writing a tell-all book about her time in prison, a claim which the untrustworthy outlet made long before Loughlin’s trial date had even been set. So much for all of that.
This is two weeks in a row the tabloid has pushed out an article that was very poorly timed. At least this time, the subject was a tragic death, as it was last week. The dubious paper shamelessly asserted Roy Horn was recovering from Covid-19 when in fact the Las Vegas legend had passed away days early due to the deadly disease. Once again, the Enquirer has fallen well short of honest reporting.