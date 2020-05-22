Lori Loughlin Flipping On Husband Mossimo Giannulli To Avoid Prison Time?

The National Enquirer has taken to the situation with its characteristic lack of things like tact or journalistic integrity. In the past year, Gossip Cop has debunked some truly ridiculous claims from the tabloid, like the one about Loughlin stashing $90 million in cash away in a secret hidey-hold to “control her finances.” Or the one about the actress demanding “big bucks” in exchange for writing a tell-all book about her time in prison, a claim which the untrustworthy outlet made long before Loughlin’s trial date had even been set. So much for all of that.

This is two weeks in a row the tabloid has pushed out an article that was very poorly timed. At least this time, the subject was a tragic death, as it was last week. The dubious paper shamelessly asserted Roy Horn was recovering from Covid-19 when in fact the Las Vegas legend had passed away days early due to the deadly disease. Once again, the Enquirer has fallen well short of honest reporting.