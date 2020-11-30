Lori Loughlin Faked Organ Failure Before Prison?

Oftentimes the best way to bust gossip is to simply wait and see what happens. Last year, a tabloid said Lori Loughlin was going to fake an illness to stay out of prison. The Fuller House star was about to be sentenced for her role in the college admission scandal, so tabloids rumors were running rampant. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but since a lot has happened to Loughlin in the intervening year, we’re taking a look back.