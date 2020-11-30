Lori Loughlin Faked Organ Failure Before Prison?

Oftentimes the best way to bust gossip is to simply wait and see what happens. Last year, a tabloid said Lori Loughlin was going to fake an illness to stay out of prison. The Fuller House star was about to be sentenced for her role in the college admission scandal, so tabloids rumors were running rampant. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time, but since a lot has happened to Loughlin in the intervening year, we’re taking a look back.
The National Enquirer reported that Loughlin was “talking about constant headaches and stomach cramps, which she's saying are the result of internal bleeding and organ failure.” She figured that faking a deadly illness would keep her out of prison. Loughlin didn’t go to a doctor tough, “so insiders are whispering she's likely dreaming them up, imaging something that's not there.”
Gossip Cop busted the story at the time after speaking to a friend of Loughlin who assured us this story was nonsense. The 90210 star hadn’t even been sentenced yet, nor was the tabloid clear about who exactly Loughlin was trying to convince. It all sounded fishy and more than a bit vague.
This tabloid’s story was definitively proven false when Loughlin actually went to prison. Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison which she is currently serving. Mossimo Giannulli, her husband, got a five-month sentence as well as $350000 in fines. At no point in any of this ordeal did Loughlin attempt to trick the court with a fake illness, proving this story was bogus all along.
Loughlin has continued to be a frequent target of the Enquirer who have published loads of bogus stories about the actress. It claimed she suffered a nervous breakdown during the court case, but that never happened. She was going to flip on her husband to avoid prison, but she neither flipped nor avoided prison.
This tabloid has been repeatedly busted by Gossip Cop for it's Loughlin coverage, like when it claimed she was acting delusional about a prison sentence and was focusing on a TV comeback instead. Loughlin sullied her reputation by taking part in the college admission scandal, but she’s completely accepted her punishment. This tabloid also claimed she was going to serve her time in "Methville USA", and most recently said she was having a nightmarish prison experience.
She has not been in isolation while in prison, and it’s pretty obvious by now that this tabloid cannot be trusted when it comes to stories about the actress. Loughlin is simply an easy target.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.