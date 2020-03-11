Lori Loughlin Furious With Daughter Olivia Jade For Posting On Instagram Amid College Admissions Trial?

Truth rating: 0

A tabloid claims Lori Loughlin is furious with her daughter, Olivia Jade, for posting on Instagram amid the actress’s trial in the college admissions cheating scandal. Nothing about the story is true. Gossip Cop can correct it.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are facing decades in prison for allegedly paying bribes to get Olivia Jade and her sister Bella admitted into the University of Southern California. The spouses are expecting to stand trial in October. Olivia Jade, a social media influencer and beauty vlogger, initially kept a low profile when the scandal broke last year. She’s since become more active online, and according to Star, her mom isn’t happy about it.

“She’s flaunting herself like she doesn’t have a care in the world, and Lori’s furious,” says a supposed source. The alleged insider adds that Loughlin fears her daughter’s “devil-may-care attitude” could hurt her and her husband when they go to trial. “Lori’s been texting and emailing Olivia daily, ordering her to stop posting and to think about her parents for once in her life,” adds the questionable tipster. “But Olivia refuses to listen. Lori hasn’t sent her a cease-and-desist letter yet, but she’s getting so desperate, she just might!”

The tabloid’s story makes very little sense. Olivia Jade isn’t standing trial – her parents are. The 20-year-old’s Instagram posts, which mostly consist of some innocuous selfies, have no bearing on Loughlin’s court case. Why would any judge sent the Full House star to prison because her daughter is sharing photos of herself on social media? There’s no logic to any of this.

Just last week, People magazine reported that Olivia Jade and her sister Bella are getting back to their “normal” lives ahead of their parents’ upcoming trial. The reputable publication noted, “They are still concerned of course and it will probably get worse as they get closer to the trial date, but they still feel they need to go on with their lives.” Loughlin isn’t begrudging either of her daughters the freedom to live a normal and happy life, especially considering that she’s the one who’s been charged with a crime – not her girls.

Gossip Cop also checked in with a source close to Loughlin, who tells us Star’s story is “made up.” Our trusted insider adds, “Lori is close with both of her daughters. There is no animosity.”

This isn’t the first time the tabloid has created fake drama between the actress and her girls. Back in October, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Loughlin’s daughters were getting revenge by testifying against her in her trial. In December, Star’s sister publication, Us Weekly, made up a similarly story about Olivia Jade getting revenge on her mom by returning to YouTube. However, she made it clear in one of her YouTube videos that she’s not “legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.” There’s no link between Olivia Jade’s online activity and her mom’s court case.