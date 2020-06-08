Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage 'In Crisis' After Plea Deal?

Is Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s marriage facing a crisis following their guilty pleas? A recent article in a tabloid claims that the couple is having marital problems. Gossip Cop checked out the story.
In a new story by OK!, the tabloid asserts that Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage may have reached it’s breaking after the fallout of the college admissions scandal. A supposed source tells the magazine, “Lori and Mossimo may try to put on a united front in public, but they’ve had a terrible time for longer than anyone can remember. There’s even talk that Lori moved out and into a separate residence a couple of months ago.”
The publication contends that after a year of maintaining their innocence before recently pleading guilty to the charges against them, the couple has been “more like virtual strangers coexisting than a married couple living happily together.” The source continues, “There’s a growing belief that they’ll go their separate ways post-prison.” The paper alleges that financial problems also caused more tension between the couple.
Lori Loughlin’s career has been put on hold after the scandal broke out. The actress was fired from Fuller House and dropped from the Hallmark channel. “They’re coming to terms with the huge hit their finances have taken because of this. And in the meantime, Lori feels like she has nothing to say to Mossimo. She’s laid a lot of the blame on him for this,” the dubious insider tells the outlet. The unnamed source concludes that the divorce plans may not be official but they “likely wouldn’t get underway until after their prison stays and the marriage is as good as dead. Lori wants to get this case over and done with so she can move on from her life, alone.”
Even though it is true that the spouses have pleaded guilty to the charges against them, the pair are not getting divorced. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to Loughlin, who confirmed the story wasn’t true. Additionally, as we have stressed several times, their marriage isn’t in trouble despite the couple’s situation.
In September 2019, a sister publication of OK!, Life & Style, alleged that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were renewing their vows before they stood trial. The paper maintained the couple decided to “take a break” from all the drama by recommitting to one another. A supposed source told the outlet the two were going to “renew their vows to make themselves feel more secure before facing the unknown." Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who assures us that the story was inaccurate.
A week ago, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer, another sister outlet of OK!, for falsely claiming that the actress was going to flip on Giannulli. The publication argued that the couple decided the only way the two could avoid going to prison for 45 years was if Lori Loughlin “saved her skin.” The story, however, was false. Gossip Cop had reported the day before the story came out that Loughlin and Giannulli decided to plead guilty. Legal trouble or not, lying about the two isn't helping anyone.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.