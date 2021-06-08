Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli’s Marriage ‘Good As Dead’ Post-Prison?

Are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli headed for divorce after pleading guilty to their part in the now-infamous college admissions scandal? Well, that’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the couple.

Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli ‘In Crisis’?

Twelve months ago, OK! reported that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s marriage was at a breaking point. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Lori and Mossimo may try to put on a united front in public, but they’ve had a terrible time for longer than anyone can remember. There’s even talk that Lori moved out and into a separate residence a couple of months ago.”

For a year, the couple had insisted they were innocent of the charges against them before deciding to accept a guilty plea last spring. The change of story apparently had the state of their marriage in a bad place as they prepared to serve their time. Loughlin and Mossimo were reported to be, “more like virtual strangers coexisting than a married couple living happily together.” But the couple was even further gone than people even knew. “There’s a growing belief that they’ll go their separate ways post-prison,” said the source.

The strain on their relationship was reportedly only worsened as Loughlin’s career dropped off. “They’re coming to terms with the huge hit their finances have taken because of this. And in the meantime, Lori feels like she has nothing to say to Mossimo. She’s laid a lot of the blame on him for this,” the insider confided. The couple was apparently looking at their upcoming time apart as time to rethink their marriage, but things weren’t looking good. According to the source, their divorce proceedings “likely wouldn’t get underway until after their prison stays and the marriage is as good as dead. Lori wants to get this case over and done with so she can move on from her life, alone.”

Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Divorcing After Prison?

So, are Loughlin and Giannulli going their separate ways now that they’ve served their prison sentences? Not at all, and the couple has appeared nothing but supportive of one another through the trying time. The couple served their prison sentences and are both working to finish up their community service hours, but their marriage has remained unwavering.

Additionally, Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the couple who confirmed the story wasn’t true in the slightest. The couple is now in the news not because of any divorce filings, but because the court greenlit the couple’s plans to take a luxury vacation in Mexico. They’ve faced some heavy criticism for trip, but we can at least say it shows that they’re still together. In fact, in the year since this report was published, no evidence has emerged suggesting their marriage is in jeopardy at all.

The Tabloids On Lori Loughlin’s Marriage

Besides, Gossip Cop has covered this story to death. Earlier this year, Star reported that the couple was “on the brink” of divorce. Of course, the story wasn’t true then either. Then Life & Style alleged that their marriage was in peril. Obviously, the tabloids have no insight into the couple’s lives.

