Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey's Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey's Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which received two film adaptations, says that women who take a "clear-eyed, knowing approach to dealing with men on their terms, on their turf, in their way, can, in turn, get women exactly what they want." Although the exact details of their relationship are still unknown, it certainly seems like Lori is successfully taking that clear-eyed approach, as she isn't having any trouble in the romance department.