Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey's Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey first came to a lot of people's attention with his 2009 self-help book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, and now, fans are saying that his daughter Lori seems to have followed his advice to secure her new high-profile boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. Lori has previously been connected to Future and Diddy, two of the biggest figures in the music industry, but she seems to have moved on with the A-lister.
The two kicked off the new year by going Instagram official, with both stars making posts on their respective accounts. The pictures all seem to have been taken by the Black Panther actor's personal creative director, Leo Volcy. Jordan's two photos feature the couple embracing in the dark and smiling at each other while looking deeply into one another's eyes in peak romance.
Lori, meanwhile, had a slightly more casual — but just as sweet — approach, posting a photo of two Polaroids. One reveals her smiling just after what looks to be Jordan kissing her on the cheek, and the other features the two standing together in front of a Christmas tree.
The seemingly planned announcement was met with a ton of support, with Straight Outta Compton's Keith Powers, Black-ish star Marsai Martin, and Tyler Perry's House of Payne actor Lance Gross all leaving messages of encouragement and cheering on the new relationship. Lori was previously dating rapper Future, but that relationship looks to have ended on a sour note. Michael B. Jordan has been relatively low-key when it comes to his dating life, but he's been connected with Kendall Jenner and even Brie Larson.
Steve Harvey's Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which received two film adaptations, says that women who take a "clear-eyed, knowing approach to dealing with men on their terms, on their turf, in their way, can, in turn, get women exactly what they want." Although the exact details of their relationship are still unknown, it certainly seems like Lori is successfully taking that clear-eyed approach, as she isn't having any trouble in the romance department.
