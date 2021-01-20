Lori Harvey Faking Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan?

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan may have caught everyone's attention with the surprise announcement of their relationship, but it seems as though not everyone is happy for the couple. According to some, there's reason to be suspicious of the couple.
The inflammatory MTO News argues that there's a "growing chorus of people" who doubt that the relationship is even real. According to the outlet, Jordan was being held back from "becoming the mega-superstar actor" and his career was suffering "for preferring White/Latina women." Now that he's dating Harvey, the site says, "his career trajectory looks better than ever."
As further proof, the outlet quotes an anonymous "top entertainment insider" who says that "it all seems too perfect" for the two to be dating. Next, it points to the couple's recent ski vacation. An apparent hotel employee said the two stars checked into separate rooms, and photos from Harvey's Instagram appear to show different rooms.
We're not really sure what to make of the claims. For one, it doesn't really add up to say that Jordan's career had stalled before his latest relationship, nor that's it's surged in the weeks since the announcement. He's had a steady and impressive run-up to stardom, and he was pretty much a lock to direct Creed 3 back in October. Fruitvale Station and Black Panther catapulted his acclaim and star status by leaps and bounds years ago, and he hasn't had much of a stumble since then.
Every couple is different, and regardless of whether or not Jordan and Harvey had separate rooms, it doesn't mean that their relationship is in any way a ruse. And why would a hotel employee have any idea of how much time they spent together? Unless they worked every hour of every day of the stars' stay and spent all of that time sitting outside of their doors, it's kind of an impossible claim to make.
Of course, it's probably worth noting that this site has been dead wrong quite a bit when it comes to these sorts of stories. It falsely claimed that Mary J. Blige came out as a lesbian a few months back, and it ran a similar story about Kourtney Kardashian. That wasn't true either. You just can't trust anything printed by the site.
