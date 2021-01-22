From Future To Michael B. Jordan: Everyone Lori Harvey Has Dated

Lori Harvey recently became the envy of women everywhere when she confirmed her budding romance with actor Michael B. Jordan. But the Black Panther villain isn't the first celebrity she's dated. Harvey's former flames include the rapper Future and a host of other familiar names. Get the scoop on her dating history, as well as the details of her current relationship with Jordan.
Lori Harvey, 24, is an aspiring model and social media influencer. At 20, she made her Milan Fashion Week debut by walking in the Spring 2017 Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. These days, she's serving looks to her 3 million Instagram followers.
Lori is undeniably gorgeous, but her high profile may have something to do with her family name: her father is Steve Harvey. Her mom Marjorie married the comedian and TV host in 2007, but the arrangement was a package deal. Harvey, who already had four children from previous relationships, adopted Lori and her two siblings in the process. It wasn't exactly a picture-perfect Brady Bunch dynamic at first, but Marjorie shared the secret to their happiness in a 2016 People interview.
"When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken," she explained. "We knew this was right. But I just told them, 'Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now.' Now, we’re Mom and Dad to everybody."
Lori seems grateful for her parents' efforts to create a stable home life. Check out her first podcast interview in February 2020 with Pretty Little Thing:
"I think my parents did a really good job of trying to keep me and my little brother in as much of a normal environment as possible," Lori told host Natalie O'Leary. "They didn't let us come out to LA often they didn't really let us do a ton of red carpet events or appearances. They wanted to let us kind of grow up and have normal teenage experiences... without the pressure of having the public seeing you make mistakes."
Perhaps Lori counts her ex-boyfriend Future as one of those mistakes. She dated the rapper on and off since 2019, and a sudden breakup in August 2020 went without explanation.
Social media followers were critical of the pairing from the get-go. Future has eight children with eight different women. He's been the subject of multiple paternity suits, as well as a $15 million lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Ciara, who charged him with defamation, slander, and libel.
His most recent troubles came after the birth of his daughter Reign in April 2019. Future denied that he was the father, but a court-ordered DNA test proved otherwise. It was vindication for his baby mama Eliza Reign, but unwelcome news for Lori, who was dating him in the midst of the scandal.
Lori initially brushed it off, but by August, both had stopped following each other on social media. Pics of the couple were also scrubbed from Lori's Instagram.
Perhaps if her dad had been in the loop, he'd have suggested they break it off sooner. According to some sources, Steve never even knew they were an item.
"I don’t know nothing about that," he repeatedly told an interviewer who asked about Lori and Future's relationship.
So when did Lori ditch Future for the Sexiest Man Alive? Paparazzi first spotted the two traveling to Atlanta in November. And on New Year's Eve they were seen landing in Salt Lake City, Utah for a winter getaway.
The couple went Instagram official on January 10. Jordan posted two dark photos of the pair without a caption. The images were enough to do the talking.
And, in honor of Lori's 24th birthday, Jordan posted footage of their Utah trip.
The couple reportedly wanted to keep the early stages of their romance private. Now that things are out in the open, we hope they keep up the cute public exchanges.
Prior to Michael B. Jordan and Future, Lori was linked to a number of high profile figures.
In 2017, Lori was engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay. Her step-dad approved of the couple, tweeting his congratulations. Even after the couple called things off, Harvey continued to hang out with the son-in-law who was never meant to be.
The following year, Lori date Trey Songz. No word on the reason for their eventual split, but things seem amicable. Following the birth of his son in May 2019, she told the singer on Instagram that she was happy for him.
Following a reported fling with Lewis Hamilton (which neither party ever confirmed), Lori moved on—and let's just say things sounded awkward. She allegedly dated Justin Combs, son of Diddy, and then started seeing the hip-hop mogul himself. But the relationship didn't last long enough to create too much controversy. Within a month of being spotted together, Diddy was photographed with another woman. Lori promptly unfollowed him on social media.
We hope that unlike her previous partners, Jordan lets Lori know her worth. Some might recall this old clip from Harvey's old show where Lori is given dating advice from her mom:
"No athletes, no rappers—we gonna go down the list,” said Marjorie.
Lori tried to put her mom at ease, saying, "When it comes to dating, my mom has nothing to worry about: I got this."
Well said, Lori! From the looks of her new relationship with Michael B. Jordan, she seems to be doing just fine.